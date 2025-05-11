Operation Sindoor not over, we are in new normal, Pak has to accept this: PM Modi to Vance PM Modi, in talks with US Vice President JD Vance, asserted that Operation Sindoor is ongoing and warned Pakistan of stronger retaliation amid rising cross-border tensions.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent discussion with US Vice President JD Vance, made it clear that "Operation Sindoor is not over, we are in the new normal, the world has to accept this, and Pakistan has to accept this, it cannot be business as usual," according to sources. The Prime Minister emphasised India's firm stance in response to any further provocations from Pakistan.

According to the New York Times reports, reveal that PM Modi issued clear directives regarding India’s response to any threats from across the border, stating, “Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega,” which translates to "If they fire, we will fire; if they attack, we will attack." This strong statement underscores India’s commitment to a robust response to any future aggression.

The turning point, according to sources, came after a series of attacks on Indian air bases. The attacks led to India launching Operation Sindoor, which involved significant military action aimed at neutralising terror infrastructure across the border. Prime Minister Modi assured that any further actions from Pakistan would be met with an even stronger and more devastating response.

PM Modi also highlighted in his conversation with the US Vice President that India's position is clear on Kashmir, suggesting that there is only one matter left- the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Pakistan.

In a direct reference to the escalating tensions, sources further reported that on the same night of Pakistan’s attacks, India retaliated by striking 26 sites across Pakistan. This marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with India demonstrating its resolve to protect its sovereignty.

PM Modi’s statement comes amid a period of heightened military activity and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries closely monitoring each other’s military movements. The Prime Minister's clear message to the international community and Pakistan is that India will not tolerate cross-border attacks, and any such actions will be met with overwhelming force.

This development signals that India’s approach to handling cross-border terrorism and provocations has shifted to a more proactive and decisive strategy, with no room for compromise on its national security.