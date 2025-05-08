'Fabrication, blatant lie': MEA slams Pakistan's claim of India targeting Neelum-Jhelum project in PoK Addressing the special press briefing on Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan's claim of India targeting Neelum-Jhelum project in PoK is a blatant lie, suggesting that it was being made as a pretext to attack civilian, military targets in India.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its press conference on Thursday, slammed Pakistan's claim that 'India targeted the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir'. Addressing the special press briefing on Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri termed Pakistan's claim on the Neelum-Jhelum project 'fabrication and a blatant lie'. Misri accused Pakistan of creating a pretext to launch military and civilian targets in India.

Addressing the special briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy-calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. 16 innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing."

"India was compelled to respond to bring mortar and artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. The Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military," she added.