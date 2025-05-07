Operation Sindoor is Bharat's response to brutal killing of innocent brothers in Pahalgam: Amit Shah Operation Sindoor: India's actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the armed forces for carrying out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying Operation Sindoor is Bharat's strong response to the brutal killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The military strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response

In an X post, Shah said, "Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam."

The Home Minister further said that the Modi government is committed to delivering a strong and appropriate response to any attack on India or its citizens. "The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots," he added.

Terror headquarters, camps of JeM, LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen hit

Those targeted in the missile strikes launched by India in the aftermath of the April 22 killing of tourists at Pahalgam included the headquarters of globally banned terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, besides Hizbul Mujahideen.

The targeted sites also included Lashkar-e-Taiba training camps linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks (including Ajmal Kasab's training) and the group's Muridke (Pakistan's Punjab) headquarters, visited by David Headley and Tahawwur Rana. Al Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden, killed in 2011, had donated Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a guest house there.

The selection of targets was done based on extensive intelligence, primarily due to Pakistan's changing strategies aimed at concealing terror camps and circumventing sanctions from international organisations, including the FATF.

Among the targets hit in the precise operation were Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group).

Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad (all of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba) and Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot (camps and training centres of banned Hizbul Mujahideen) were also struck.

Out of the nine targets chosen by India, four were in Pakistan and the remaining five were in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.