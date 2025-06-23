Operation Sindoor achieved all objectives, succeeded in injecting fear in terrorists: Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh asserted that the operation succeeded in "injecting fear into the minds of terrorists" and demonstrated India’s strong commitment to national security.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Operation Sindoor, launched in May in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, achieved all its objectives. He asserted that the operation succeeded in "injecting fear into the minds of terrorists" and demonstrated India’s strong commitment to national security.

Singh made these remarks while addressing a gathering at an event held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex.

Book of presidential speeches released

The Defence Minister was speaking on the occasion of the release of a curated collection of 51 speeches delivered by President Droupadi Murmu during her second year in office (August 2023 – July 2024). The collection, titled ‘Wings to Our Hopes – Volume II’, and its Hindi version ‘Ashaon Ki Udaan – Khand 2’, along with an e-version, were officially unveiled at the event.

The compilation has been put together by Rashtrapati Bhavan and published by the Publications Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

'Document for scripting India's future'

Praising President Murmu’s leadership and vision, Singh said the book is not just a collection of speeches but a "document for scripting India’s future." He added that it reflects the evolving discourse on governance, inclusivity, and national aspirations, and will serve as a guiding text for India’s march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

"This book will become a means to achieve the 2047 goal of making a Viksit Bharat. It is a karma granth of India’s development journey," Singh said.

Leaders in attendance

The event was also attended by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State L. Murugan, both of whom joined Singh on the dais for the formal release of the book.

