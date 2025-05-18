Operation Sindoor: India set to send 7 all-party delegations abroad for diplomatic outreach next week

In a significant diplomatic push following 'Operation Sindoor', India has formed seven all-party delegations to represent its stance on global platforms. These teams will visit key partner nations, including United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states, starting next week. The delegations will travel to countries including the US, UK, UAE, South Africa, and Japan, presenting India's position on critical issues like Kashmir, counterterrorism, and 'Operation Sindoor'. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is coordinating these efforts.
Briefing schedule for delegations
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will hold two-phase briefings for the seven parliamentary delegations at the Parliament House ahead of their overseas missions under 'Operation Sindoor'.
First Phase – May 20, 2025:
- Shrikant Shinde
- Kanimozhi
- Sanjay Jha
These delegations will begin their visits between May 21 and May 23, 2025.
Second Phase – May 23, 2025:
- Supriya Sule
- Baijayant Panda
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Shashi Tharoor
These delegations will depart between May 23 and May 25, 2025.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will lead one of these delegations to the United States. The full list of his team members has now been released.
Members of the US-bound delegation:
- Shashi Tharoor (Leader)
- Shambhavi Choudhary
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Sudip Bandyopadhyay
- Harish Balyogi
- Shashank Mani Tripathi
- Bhubaneswar Kalita
- Milind Deora
- Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US
- Varun Jeff, Director (IOR) – Liaison Officer for the Delegation
Members of the Japan-bound delegation:
- Sanjay Jha – MP, Janata Dal (United) (Leader)
- Salman Khurshid – Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister
- Mohan Kumar – Retired Indian diplomat
- Yusuf Pathan – Former cricketer and current MP
- Himang Joshi – MP
- John Brittas – MP, CPI (M)
- Vikramjit Varshney – MP
- Pradhan Barua – MP
- Aparajita Sarangi – MP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Meanwhile, the Congress party has raised objections to the list released by the government, claiming it had proposed the names of four leaders – Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring – but these were not included. On Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reportedly wrote to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, suggesting these four names.