Operation Sindoor: India set to send 7 all-party delegations abroad for diplomatic outreach next week India has formed seven all-party delegations to engage with key global partners, including UNSC member states, in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will lead a delegation to the US, while another group, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, will head to Japan.

In a significant diplomatic push following 'Operation Sindoor', India has formed seven all-party delegations to represent its stance on global platforms. These teams will visit key partner nations, including United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states, starting next week. The delegations will travel to countries including the US, UK, UAE, South Africa, and Japan, presenting India's position on critical issues like Kashmir, counterterrorism, and 'Operation Sindoor'. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is coordinating these efforts.

Briefing schedule for delegations

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will hold two-phase briefings for the seven parliamentary delegations at the Parliament House ahead of their overseas missions under 'Operation Sindoor'.

First Phase – May 20, 2025:

Shrikant Shinde

Kanimozhi

Sanjay Jha

These delegations will begin their visits between May 21 and May 23, 2025.

Second Phase – May 23, 2025:

Supriya Sule

Baijayant Panda

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Shashi Tharoor

These delegations will depart between May 23 and May 25, 2025.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will lead one of these delegations to the United States. The full list of his team members has now been released.

Members of the US-bound delegation:

Shashi Tharoor (Leader)

Shambhavi Choudhary

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Harish Balyogi

Shashank Mani Tripathi

Bhubaneswar Kalita

Milind Deora

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US

Varun Jeff, Director (IOR) – Liaison Officer for the Delegation

Members of the Japan-bound delegation:

Sanjay Jha – MP, Janata Dal (United) (Leader)

Salman Khurshid – Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister

Mohan Kumar – Retired Indian diplomat

Yusuf Pathan – Former cricketer and current MP

Himang Joshi – MP

John Brittas – MP, CPI (M)

Vikramjit Varshney – MP

Pradhan Barua – MP

Aparajita Sarangi – MP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Meanwhile, the Congress party has raised objections to the list released by the government, claiming it had proposed the names of four leaders – Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring – but these were not included. On Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reportedly wrote to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, suggesting these four names.