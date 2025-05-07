Operation Sindoor: India carries out missile attacks at these 9 locations in Pakistan and PoK India launched a missile attack on Pakistan post-midnight on May 7. This retaliatory missile attack has been named Operation Sindoor. It is being said that 9 locations have been blown up in this attack, and know where the attacks have been carried out.

New Delhi:

In Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, several loud explosions were heard at several places on May 7. India has made it clear that a befitting reply has been given to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Indian Army has officially announced this. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also given his reaction to this by tweeting. India has made it clear that it has attacked nine places, and all these are terrorist structures. The most important of these hideouts are Hafiz Saeed's hideout and Lashkar's hideout. Eyewitnesses said that after the explosions, electricity went off in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir.

These targets were attacked

Pakistan's army has also accepted that India has attacked. Lahore's Mohalla Johar was targeted among the 9 locations. Hafiz Saeed was hidden at this place. Apart from this, Sohanullah Mosque in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Ahmedpur East, Bahawalpur, have also been attacked. It is being said that Masood Azhar's hideout has also been destroyed in this. Apart from this, Lashkar's hideouts, which are in Muridke, have also been attacked. Islamabad, Faisalabad and Sialkot are also included in the 9 locations. Apart from this, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) training camps have been attacked.

India released this information

Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory. No Pakistani military installation has been targeted. The Defence Ministry said India has shown great restraint in the selection of targets and the manner of execution. Further, according to the ministry, these steps have been taken in the wake of the "barbaric" terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 25 Indians and a Nepali national were killed. We are living up to our commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. The Defence Ministry said that a detailed briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' will be given later today.