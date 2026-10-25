Operation Sindoor demonstrated no target was beyond our reach: Outgoing IAF chief

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force's operations during Operation Sindoor demonstrated its ability to strike targets across a wide stretch of the western front, with calibrated strikes covering 1,200 km in breadth and 200 km in depth, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Sunday. In an apparent warning to Pakistan, he said the operation showed that no target was beyond the IAF's reach.

In an interview with PTI, Singh said the operation covered 1,200 km in breadth and 200 km in depth, underlining the scale of the IAF's operational reach. He described the strikes as a demonstration of the force's capabilities and said the operation had validated the IAF's capability-centric approach. His remarks also highlighted the need for the IAF to continue strengthening its capabilities following the operation. While the strikes validated the force's approach, Singh cautioned against treating that validation as a reason to become complacent or slow down further development. He said the way forward was to deepen and widen capabilities across the force, indicating that the lessons from the operation must contribute to its continued development.

Operation Sindoor validated IAF's capability-centric approach

Reflecting on the significance of the operation, Singh described it as a validation of the IAF's emphasis on building and deploying capabilities to meet operational requirements. The strikes across the western front, spanning 1,200 km in breadth and 200 km in depth, demonstrated the reach of the force, he said. His remarks conveyed a clear message about the IAF's ability to conduct operations across a wide geographical area.

Singh also stressed that the operation's outcome should not lead the force to assume that its existing capabilities are sufficient. Instead, he called for continued efforts to expand and strengthen the IAF's capabilities.The Air Chief's assessment placed particular emphasis on ensuring that the force remains prepared to respond to changing operational circumstances. He indicated that the experience gained during Operation Sindoor should be used to build on the approach already adopted by the IAF.

Air Chief stresses need to adapt to changing enemy tactics

Singh identified the ability to retain multiple operational options and respond quickly to an adversary's changing tactics as a key lesson from Operation Sindoor. "Operationally, one lesson stands out: we must always retain multiple options and the ability to adapt rapidly as the adversary changes tactics," the Chief of Air Staff said.

The four-day operation, which he oversaw, reinforced the importance of flexibility in military planning and execution, according to his remarks. Maintaining multiple options allows the force to adapt its response as an adversary changes its tactics, rather than relying on a single approach. Singh's comments also reiterated that the validation of the IAF's capability-centric approach should be treated as a starting point for further development, not a reason to stand still. His assessment of Operation Sindoor therefore focused on both the operational reach demonstrated by the strikes and the importance of continuing to strengthen the force. The Air Chief said the priority going forward must be to deepen and widen capabilities across the IAF while retaining the ability to adapt rapidly to changing adversarial tactics.

(With inputs from PTI)

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