Operation Sindoor delegations to meet PM Modi next week after wrapping up India's global anti-terror outreach

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet members of the multi-party delegations sent to 33 countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack and the launch of Operation Sindoor to strike terror bases in Pakistani territory. The meeting is likely to take place in New Delhi on June 9 or 10.

These delegations, which included Members of Parliament from across political parties, senior leaders, and experienced diplomats, were tasked with engaging the global community to convey India’s position and rally international support in its fight against terrorism.

Sources indicate that during the upcoming meeting, the delegations will brief the Prime Minister on key outcomes from their visits. This will include details of high-level engagements, strategic discussions, and the responses received from various countries concerning the Pahalgam incident and India’s broader counter-terrorism efforts.

In a rare display of cross-party unity, the government dispatched seven overseas delegations.

MPs leading the delegations

Shashi Tharoor (Indian National Congress)

Ravi Shankar Prasad (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Sanjay Kumar Jha (Janata Dal United)

Baijayant Panda (BJP)

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party)

Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

The Prime Minister will be briefed not only on the concrete results of these visits but also on the overall tone and nature of international responses to India’s message on terrorism, national security, and regional stability.

Separately, a delegation led by Baijayant Panda is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today at 2.30 pm to brief him on their visit to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Algeria.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will chair a meeting of the council of ministers on June 4 at 4.30 pm. This will be the first such meeting since the launch of Operation Sindoor.