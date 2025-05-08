Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief leaders at all-party meeting today Ruling alliance and Opposition party leaders will gather at the Parliament Complex today for the Centre's all-party meeting convened for a briefing of the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor in Pakistani territory against terror outfits.

New Delhi:

The Centre has called an all-party meeting today, May 8 to brief key political leaders about Operation Sindoor that was carried out on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the meeting on Wednesday, stating on X that it will be held at 11 am on 8 May 2025 in Committee Room G-074 of the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to chair the meeting.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that the party expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preside over the session.

He confirmed that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will attend on behalf of the party.

"Following the Pahalgam attack, we had demanded an all-party meeting. Although the government held one on 24 April, we were disappointed by the Prime Minister’s absence. Tomorrow’s meeting follows the bold and decisive Operation Sindoor, and we expect the Prime Minister to lead the briefing,” Ramesh stated.

Operation Sindoor

India conducted 24 precision cruise missile strikes today on nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) in response to last month’s terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The attackers were found to have cross-border connections.

The targeted sites included Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal. These areas were identified as key centres of terrorist operations.