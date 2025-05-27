Operation Sindoor: BSF's new video reveals how India targeted Pak army posts, rangers seen fleeing | Watch Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a new video from Operation Sindoor, showcasing India's precision strikes on terror launchpads deep inside Pakistani territory. The BSF Jammu released the clip during a press conference on Tuesday, revealing Indian armed forces targeting terror bases up to 2.2 kilometres within Pakistan. The footage also captured Pakistan Rangers fleeing under heavy fire, highlighting the intensity of the operation. In addition to neutralising the terror launchpads, the video shows the destruction of Pakistani army posts across the border.

BSF carried out "planned attack" on LeT launchpad

Stressing that India's response to the cross-border shelling from Pakistan was answered loudly and in an effective manner, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday reiterated that they were planned to also strike the terrorists launchpads near the Line of Control on the night of May 9 and 10.



Addressing a press conference, Shashank Anand (BSF IG), Jammu Frontier, emphasized that the Pakistani post opened fire on India's positions, for which it was already prepared. "As a result of this preparedness, we inflicted heavy damage on several Pakistani posts during the cross-border firing. We did not suffer any losses ourselves," Anand said.

He further said that the BSF carried out a "deliberate" attack on a Lashkar-e-Taiba launch pad in Looni area near the LoC. "As part of this operation, on the night of May 9 and 10, the BSF carried out a deliberate and planned attack on a Lashkar-e-Taiba launchpad in "Looni", which is located in Pakistan just 3 kilometers from the international border," Shashank Anand said.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was India's firm and strategic military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, the operation led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists associated with major terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In the aftermath of India's offensive, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling along the Line of Control and various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, and also attempted drone attacks in border regions. In a swift counteraction, India launched a coordinated offensive, targeting and damaging radar systems, communication hubs, and airfields at 11 Pakistani airbases.

Following these escalations, an understanding to cease hostilities between India and Pakistan was reached and formally announced on May 10.

