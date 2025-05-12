PM Modi's decision and bravery of armed forces ensured terror sites are reduced to rubble: BJP Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local guide were killed in cold blood by terrorists on April 22.

Washington:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, expressed gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'. At a press briefing, BJP MP Sambit Patra said that India's decisive action in destroying terror hideouts in Pakistan has sent a strong message globally.

Patra briefed the reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and said that from April 22 to May 7, there was a demand for immediate action within the country. "I am holding this press conference as an Indian. The terror demolition that we have seen by India in the last few years... the way India demolished terror hideouts in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor has sent a message across the world. A decisive message in the fight against terrorism. The Indian armed forces have shown exemplary courage. All the workers of the BJP and entire India thank our Army, Air Force and the Navy and all the brave soldiers who ensured the success of Operation Sindoor."

PM Modi's revenge was beyond enemy's imagination: BJP

The BJP MP said that PM Modi promised to take revenge for the Pahalgam attack which will be beyond the imagination of the enemy. He added that the Indian Armed Forces lived up to that promise, noting that despite previous surgical strikes, Pakistan was unable to anticipate when or how it would be hit this time.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, the PM has promised that we will avenge the death of 26 people. The PM said that the revenge would be beyond the enemy's imagination, and so it was. He had also said "mitti mein milayenge" and "ghus ke maarenge"; that is what we did. PM Modi's decision and the bravery of our Armed Forces ensured terror sites are reduced to rubble...From 22nd April till 7th May, there was an atmosphere of tension in the country; there was a demand for immediate action. Despite surgical strikes in the past, Pakistan could not guess when it would be struck," said the BJP MP.

'What did not happen in 50 years, happened now'

"Operation Sindoor is a military operation and a non-military operation has also taken place. The Indus Water Treaty, on which Pakistan is 90 per cent dependent, was canceled. What did not happen in 50 years, has happened now" said Patra.

"The Attari border was closed, trade with Pakistan was suspended, Pakistani nationals were sent back, and Pakistan faced diplomatic isolation at global platforms. Even Islamic nations were brought to support India. The civilian measures taken this time were unprecedented in the last 50 years. Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's capabilities. The objective of the operation was straightforward: to eliminate terror bases located deep inside Pakistan."

"The second objective was to eliminate terrorists without causing civilian casualties or losing any Indian soldier. The mission was solely focused on destroying terror and those who spread it. Under Operation Sindoor, nine terrorist bases were destroyed. It is important to name them again, so the nation remembers that India struck at the heart of terror. Over 100 terrorists were killed. In places like Bahawalpur, where even the US hesitated to send drones, India dealt a severe blow. This is the resolve of ‘Naya Bharat’," said Patra.

The BJP MP further stated that among the terrorists neutralised in the operation was Mudassar Kadian Khan, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative based at the group's Muridke hideout. In addition, notorious terrorists like Hafiz Muhammad Jameel and Abdul Rauf, both involved in the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814, were also eliminated. He highlighted that images from the operation clearly show senior Pakistani Army officials present alongside these terrorists, underlining the deep-rooted nexus between Pakistan's military and terror outfits.

He stated that during the night of April 6 to 7, India carried out an airstrike using Rafale fighter jets. "Pakistan's air defense system completely failed. In just 23 minutes, India executed what is being termed as its most significant and decisive action against terrorism so far. All Indian pilots involved in the operation returned safely. India successfully neutralised Pakistan’s air defense infrastructure, and 11 Pakistani airbases had been destroyed."

'This was not a ceasefire but an understanding'

The BJP leader clarified that the current situation between the two sides is not a ceasefire but an understanding. "This is the first time in history that a nation has executed such a large-scale operation deep inside a nuclear-armed country. During this mission, nine terror camps and eleven airbases were destroyed, over 100 terrorists and 50 Pakistani soldiers were eliminated. Most notably, Pakistan suffered a significant loss of international credibility and respect. When Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to India in desperation, it wasn’t a call for a formal ceasefire, it was an acknowledgment, an ‘understanding’ of India's military might."

"Today belongs to the entire nation. All political parties have demonstrated unity, and I have no criticism for anyone. During the 26/11 attacks, we responded by sending dossiers to Pakistan, but this time, India has conveyed its message not just through documents, but through decisive action," he added.

Also Read: India's fierce attacks forced Pakistan to plead for ceasefire, no third-party involvement: Govt Sources

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir, other border areas see 'first peaceful night' as no fresh incidents reported: Indian Army