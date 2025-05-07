Operation Sindoor: Beginning of justice for Pahalgam victims, says RSS head Sunil Ambekar The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor was the beginning of justice for the Pahalgam terror strike victims.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) called it a step towards justice for the victims. The operation included missile strikes on nine targets, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Taking to the Twitter handle, formerly known as X, RSS national media and publicity department head Sunil Ambekar said in a post, ''Beginning of justice for the victims of Pahalgam- ' Operation Sindoor', Justice served. "Jai Hind. Long live Mother India," he added.

Military strikes two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack

The military strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor, two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The nine targets struck under 'Operation Sindoor', four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, were chosen by the IAF after receiving intelligence inputs about terror camps operating under the guise of health centres to evade detection at these sites, officials said on Wednesday.

