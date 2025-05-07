Operation Sindoor: Know all about HAMMER bomb, SCALP missile India used to target terror camps in Pakistan The HAMMER bomb and SCALP missile utilise advanced systems to minimise collateral damage to the surrounding area and achieve high-precision targeting.

In a major move, the Indian Armed Forces have launched Operation Sindoor as a counterattack measure after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. On Wednesday morning, India targeted 21 terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). As per reports, India used high-impact and calibrated Scalp cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions. These missiles targeted 9 locations which are strongholds of terror outfits, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Why did India use both weapons? What are the features of the SCALP cruise missile and HAMMER bomb? Here are all the details you need to know about these two deadly weapons.

SCALP Missile: Precision targeting

The SCALP, also known as Storm Shadow, is a long-range cruise missile acquired by the Indian government as part of the Rafale deal with France. With a range exceeding 500 km, the missile weighs approximately 1,300 kg. It flies just above the ground, skillfully evading radar detection before striking its target. Known for its surgical accuracy, the SCALP minimises collateral damage by using an onboard infrared seeker that matches the target image with what is already fed to it, resulting in minimal loss to the surrounding area. The missile can carry a warhead up to 450 kg and flies low after being fired from a jet. It is manufactured by MBDA, which is a European consortium.

HAMMER Bomb: Bunker buster

The HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) bomb is developed by the French company Safran. It employs a combination of GPS, inertial navigation, and laser guidance to achieve pinpoint accuracy. This formidable weapon can effectively strike targets at a distance of up to 70 km and is specifically designed to demolish fortified structures. Weighing between 125 kg and 1,000 kg, the Hammer bomb can take out various targets, including moving vehicles, structures, and more.

