Operation Sindoor: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet halt flights at several airports across north India | Details The Airports Authority of India confirmed the complete shutdown of the Srinagar airfield for the day. As a result, no commercial flights will take off or land in the region.

New Delhi:

In the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following India's precision strike under 'Operation Sindoor', air travel across northern parts of the country to face widespread disruption on Wednesday. The Airports Authority of India confirmed the complete shutdown of the Srinagar airfield for the day. As a result, no commercial flights will take off or land in the region.

Air India cancels flights at several airports

Air India stated that it has cancelled all of its flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot till 12 noon on May 7. "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the airline wrote on X.

IndiGo travel advisory

Along with Air India, IndiGo has also cancelled its flights at several locations across Northern India. "Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted," the airline wrote on X. It also asked travellers to check their flight status before reaching the airport.

SpiceJet travel advisory

SpiceJet also issued an advisory stating that several key airports -- including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar -- have been closed until further notice due to the evolving situation. The airline cautioned that departures, arrivals, and onward flights could face delays or cancellations. Travellers were also urged to stay informed and check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As per an official statement released by the Indian Army, these sites were being used to plan and orchestrate terror attacks against India. The development came days after the Pahalgam terror attack which took lives of 26 innocent people on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about India's military strikes against Pakistan terror bases