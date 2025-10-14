Western Army commander warns Pakistan may repeat Pahalgam-style attacks; says Op Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier Western Army commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar maintained that Pakistan continues its policy of "bleed India through a thousand cuts" and said the Army is fully prepared to deal with it.

Jammu:

Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Tuesday said that while Pakistan has no capacity to fight India but it may attempt Pahalgam-type attacks again. He warned that India's response, dubbed Operation Sindoor 2.0, will be far deadlier.

He added that Pakistan continues to pursue its policy of "bleed India through a thousand cuts," but emphasised that the Indian Army is fully prepared to counter any such attempts.

'Operation Sindoor 2.0 has to be deadlier': Lt Gen Katiyar

"The action we will take this time will be deadlier than in the past. It will be more powerful. Yes, you are very right — it (Operation Sindoor 2.0) has to be deadlier. There is no doubt about it," Lieutenant General Katiyar told reporters.

He was replying to a question on whether Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier than the first one.

Asked whether there will be Pahalgam-type attacks in the future by Pakistan, he said that until there is a change in Pakistan's thinking, it will continue to carry out such mischiefs. "It does not have the capacity to fight a war with us. They do not want to fight a war. It commits mischiefs as per its policy of 'bleed India through a thousand cuts'," he said.

The Western Army commander said that India had inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan in Operation Sindoor. "We destroyed its posts and air bases, but it may again attempt something like the Pahalgam attack. We have to remain prepared. We are fully prepared. I am confident the action this time will be deadlier than in the past," he said.

The Army commander complimented the armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor, saying it gave a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Pakistan again attempted a nefarious strike through a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, but the Indian Army responded strongly. In Operation Sindoor, we received full support from the public, veterans, state and civil administration, and everyone else," he said.

Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan

Addressing a rally of ex-servicemen to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, he stated that terrorists had killed innocent civilians in the Pahalgam attack. "The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. Operation Sindoor was successful as we received full support from the administration, ex-servicemen, and the local people."

The Army commander asserted that forces are prepared to foil any future attacks by the neighbouring country. He said Pakistan lacks the courage to confront India directly, yet will not abandon its hostile designs.

"We believe Pakistan’s attitude will not change. It will try again to attack us. It lacks the courage to face us directly, so it will attempt another terrorist attack like the one in Pahalgam. It is important that we remain vigilant. The Indian Army is ready to thwart any nefarious move by Pakistan," he said.

60th anniversary of the 1965 India-Pakistan War

Recalling the 1965 Indo-Pak war, he said the reason for Pakistan’s defeat was that it underestimated the patriotism of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "We won the trust of the people of the nation after defeating Pakistan in the 1965 war, and that trust is intact today. Pakistan’s aim was to capture Jammu and Kashmir. About 10,000 Razakars trained by the Pakistani Army infiltrated, but they made a mistake in measuring the patriotism of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, he said, "With the help of the public, the Indian Army chased them away."

Marking the Diamond Jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the Indian Army’s Tiger Division organised a series of events in Jammu to honour the valour and sacrifice of its soldiers.

The ceremony began at Balidan Stambh with the hoisting of a 50-foot-high national flag, followed by a wreath-laying by Lt Gen Katiyar in tribute to fallen heroes.

He also interacted with schoolchildren, NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides, urging them to uphold the values of patriotism and discipline.

A mega ex-servicemen rally at Satwari Ground, attended by more than 3,000 veterans, 'Veer Naris' and 'Veer Matas', was graced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The rally, themed "Shaurya, Samarpan aur Samadhan", paid homage to 1965 war heroes and reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to the welfare and honour of its veterans.

(With PTI inputs)

