Operation Sindoor: 10 of Jaish chief Masood Azhar's family killed in India's Bahawalpur strike

New Delhi:

In a major blow to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and terror outfits operating from its territory, 10 members of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar were killed in India's retaliatory strikes on Wednesday as New Delhi launched 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the Pahalgam massacre in which 26 civilians were shot dead in cold blood.

The terrorist himself spoke about the deaths of 10 of his family members and fou close aides in a statement in Urdu hours after the strikes that targetted 21 terror launch pads in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occuied Kashmir in the dead of night.