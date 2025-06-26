Operation Sindhu: India thanks Iran for opening airspace, over 4,000 citizens evacuated from conflict zones Operation Sindhu: India expressed deep appreciation to the Government of Iran for its supportive and generous gesture in opening its airspace to assist in the safe evacuation of Indian nationals amid regional tensions.

New Delhi:

Providing updates on 'Operation Sindhu', India’s evacuation mission from conflict-affected regions of Iran and Israel, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed that the mission was launched on June 18. India expressed gratitude to the governments of Iran, Turkmenistan, Jordan, and Egypt for their cooperation. Notably, Iran was thanked for showing a special gesture by opening its airspace at India's request.

Operation Sindhu: Evacuation of Indians from Israel and Iran

India launched Operation Sindhu on June 18 (Wednesday) to evacuate its nationals from conflict-hit regions in Israel and Iran. Approximately 40,000 people of Indian origin reside in Israel. So far, 3,426 Indian-origin individuals have been evacuated, including-

11 OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders

9 people of Nepali origin

A few individuals from Sri Lanka as well

Evacuation was carried out through 14 special flights

Evacuation via Jordan and Egypt

Due to Israeli airspace restrictions, 818 Indian nationals were brought back to India on four flights routed through Jordan and Egypt.

From Iran-

3,426 Indian nationals, 11 OCI cardholders, 9 individuals of Nepali origin, some Sri Lankans, and one Iranian national (the spouse of an Indian citizen) were evacuated. Evacuation flights operated out of Iran, Armenia, and Turkmenistan, with the final flight currently en route from Armenia.

From Israel-

818 Indians were brought back via 4 flights through Jordan and Egypt, as Israel’s airspace remained restricted during the operation.

Diplomatic support acknowledged

India extended special thanks to the Government of Iran, which made a generous gesture by opening its airspace to facilitate the evacuation. Additionally, gratitude was expressed toward the governments of Turkmenistan, Jordan, and Egypt for their cooperation in ensuring the safe return of Indian citizens.

No consensus at SCO Defence meet on terrorism clause

Addressing the outcome of the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting, Jaiswal confirmed that the two-day conference had concluded without a joint statement due to differences among member states.

India pushed for terrorism to be explicitly mentioned in the draft statement, but one member country opposed the inclusion, leading to a deadlock.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, representing India at the forum, made a strong pitch for unified action against terrorism. “He urged the 11-member countries to come together to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said Jaiswal. The Minister also stressed the importance of holding the organisers, financiers, and sponsors of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, accountable and bringing them to justice.

Randhir Jaiswal stated that Rajnath Singh participated in the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting held on June 25 and 26. However, no joint statement was issued following the meeting due to a lack of consensus among member states, particularly over India's firm stance on terrorism.

"One country disagreed with our position on terrorism, which prevented the issuance of a joint statement," he said. "Nonetheless, India clearly expressed its views on terrorism through its individual statement."

India and Canada move towards diplomatic normalisation

India and Canada are in the process of restoring full diplomatic relations, with discussions underway to reinstate High Commissioners in each other’s capitals. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to a query by media, recalled the recent bilateral dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

"Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of India-Canada ties grounded in democratic values, respect for the rule of law, and a shared commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity," Jaiswal said. "They agreed to take calibrated and constructive steps to stabilise the relationship, starting with the early return of high commissioners."

He added that both sides are currently working on this matter.

Randhir Jaiswal on trade issues

On trade issues regarding Rare earth, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have been in touch with the Chinese side, both in Delhi and also in Beijing, and we have been talking to them as to how we can streamline the supply chain issue on railroads. We are in touch with the Chinese side on several economic and trade issues, as and when anything is required".