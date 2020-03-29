'Operation Namaste': Another batch of 275 Indians, evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD A batch of 275 stranded Indian nationals in Iran arrives in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

A batch of another 275 people who were stranded in Iran amid coronavirus outbreak has been evacuated on Sunday morning and taken to the Army Wellness facility at Jodhpur. This is the second batch of Indian nationals who have been evacuated from Iran after the first batch of 277 people who had arrived at Jodhpur facility on March 25. As per the procedure, preliminary screening of the evacuees was conducted at the Airport upon arrival by the medical teams from civil administration and Army. Thereafter, they were moved to the Army Wellness Facility at Jodhpur.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh informed that out of the 275 passengers, there are 133 women and 142 men, including two infants and four children. The Army authorities as part of 'Operation Namaste', that have created Army Wellness Facilities which comprises of all amenities and are fully geared up to accommodate all the evacuees and provide them with requisite medical and administrative support during their quarantine period. Meanwhile, the first batch of 277 evacuees who arrived in Jodhpur on March 25 has since then settled down comfortably and are being regularly being monitored by the army medical teams.

For the majority of people (especially young), the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever and cough. However, those who are already suffering from some illness such as respiratory problem or adults, are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia. People should also note that the majority of people who test postive for COVID-19 also do recover from the disease. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

