Operation Mahadev: Terrorist Tahir Habib's death sparks public backlash against LeT in PoK | Video The funeral of slain Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Tahir Habib in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir escalated into protests against terrorism, signaling growing local resistance to Pakistan-sponsored militant groups.

New Delhi:

A recent incident involving the funeral of a slain terrorist, Tahir Habib, has raised significant concerns regarding Pakistan's continued involvement in fueling terrorism in the region. Tahir, who was killed in Operation Mahadev by Indian security forces, was reportedly a member of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). His funeral, conducted in his ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), turned into a flashpoint that highlighted growing resistance to Pakistan’s sponsored terrorism in the region.

Tahir's family had reportedly barred LeT members from attending the final rites, but the situation escalated when Rizwan Hanif, a senior Lashkar commander, insisted on participating. This resulted in a standoff, showcasing the deep ties between the terrorist group and local Pakistani officials.

The significance of Tahir's death

Tahir Habib was part of the infamous Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist group responsible for numerous attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. His involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives, had already earned him a spot on India’s most-wanted terrorist list. His death during Operation Mahadev in Srinagar was hailed as a major success for Indian security forces. The operation, aimed at neutralising terrorists operating in the region, led to the elimination of several key operatives from Lashkar-e-Taiba, with Tahir being one of the most prominent.

Funeral turns into a protest against terrorism

The funeral procession, which was attended by dozens of mourners, quickly took a turn when Hanif and other Lashkar operatives tried to force their way into the ceremony. According to reports, the Lashkar operatives intimidated the local mourners with weapons, causing significant anger among the villagers. Despite being initially resistant to the terrorist group's presence, the villagers were reportedly harassed, further fueling local resentment against the militant group.

Local sources indicated that tensions were high in the region, with Khai Gala, the area where the funeral took place, witnessing unprecedented protests against terrorist activities. "Lashkar’s goons intimidated the mourners, waving guns around and threatening them," a source told The Times of India. The growing hostility toward terrorism and radicalism has led many villagers to consider publicly boycotting any form of militant recruitment, signalling a shift in public sentiment.

The impact of Operation Sindoor

This incident also underscores the far-reaching effects of India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack. While the operation has successfully disrupted terrorist networks operating in the region, the fallout from this operation has been felt across the border in PoK. The local residents' defiance, particularly the backlash faced by Hanif during Tahir's funeral, is a clear indication that the landscape is changing. Sources revealed that Hanif had to flee from the area following public outrage, a sign of the increasing resistance to Pakistan’s terror-driven policies.

A closer look at Tahir Habib's background

Tahir Habib’s life story is entwined with Pakistan's terror machinery. Before joining the ranks of Lashkar-e-Taiba, he was involved with radical student organisations like the Islamic Jamaat Talaba (IJT) and Student Liberation Front (SLF). Known by the alias ‘Afghani’ in intelligence records, Tahir hailed from the Saduzai Pathan community, which has a long history of resistance against Indian rule, dating back to the 18th century when the community migrated from Afghanistan. This background made Tahir a significant figure in the terrorist circles, especially within Lashkar, which continues to exploit such historical divisions.

His association with the Pakistan Army, before becoming fully involved with terrorist organisations, further highlights the deep-rooted collaboration between Pakistan's military establishment and terrorist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Tahir’s rise within Lashkar and his role in major terrorist incidents have painted a grim picture of Pakistan’s ongoing proxy war in Kashmir.

The changing sentiment in PoK

Perhaps the most important takeaway from this incident is the shifting sentiment in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. For years, residents in PoK have lived under the shadow of terrorism and religious extremism sponsored by Pakistan. However, the increasing opposition to Lashkar’s influence, as evidenced by the public resistance to their involvement in Tahir’s funeral, suggests that the region’s residents are beginning to grow disillusioned with the terror nexus.

This growing resistance against the terror groups backed by Pakistan is slowly becoming a significant challenge for the Pakistani state. As India continues to take action against Pakistan-based terrorists, the political and social repercussions of Pakistan’s actions are beginning to show within its own territories, particularly in regions like PoK.

The funeral of Tahir Habib serves as a stark reminder of Pakistan’s ongoing role in promoting terrorism in Kashmir. While the incident in PoK exposes the deep links between the Pakistani military, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and local militant networks, it also highlights a growing resistance to such groups. With the Pahalgam attack and Operation Mahadev serving as a backdrop to this event, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is increasingly becoming a flashpoint for a larger geopolitical struggle. As India continues to combat terrorism with firm resolve, the shifting dynamics on the ground may eventually lead to greater challenges for Pakistan’s support for terror groups in the region.