'Indian Army, PM Modi Zindabad': Indian evacuees from Sudan raise slogans as first flight lands in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Operation Kaveri: Special flight carrying 360 Indian citizens from Sudan lands at Delhi airport

Operation Kaveri: A special flight carrying 360 rescued Indian nationals from violence-hit Sudan landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday (April 26). ​ 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Indian Army Zindabad, PM Narendra Modi Zindabad' slogans were chanted by Indian nationals as they arrive in Delhi from conflict-torn Sudan.

A special flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today landed in Delhi.

An Indian national, who returned from Sudan, thanked the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Indian govt supported us a lot. It's a big thing that we reached here safely as it was very dangerous. I thank PM Modi and Indian Govt," she said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the Indian nationals to the homeland. "India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, according to MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the second IAF C-130J flight had also departed Port Sudan for Jeddah, with 135 passengers on board.

Operation Kaveri

Operation Kaveri was launched on Monday by India to bring back the stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan. Sudan for the past few days is witnessing a fierce fight between the regular army and a paramilitary force. The fight is a result of a power struggle between the army and a paramilitary force.

As part of contingency plans to evacuate the Indian nationals, India has positioned two transport IAF aircraft in Jeddah and INS Sumedha at Port Sudan.

The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout Sudan. The deadly fighting between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group for the past 12 days has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

Notably, Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan have been in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and US among others. At a high-level meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued directions for preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan.

Also Read: Operation Kaveri: INS Sumedha carrying 278 Indians stuck in Sudan leaves for Jeddah

Also Read: India begins 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back stranded citizens from Sudan

Latest India News