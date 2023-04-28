Operation Kaveri: IndiGo to operate chartered flights to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Operation Kaveri: IndiGo to operate chartered flights

Operation Kaveri: In order to support the repatriation efforts, IndiGo will operate chartered evacuation flights from Jeddah to Delhi and Bengaluru to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri.

The airline will be operating two flights to bring more than 450 Indian citizens back to their homeland over the weekend. A321 aircraft will be used to operate these flights on April 28 and 30. They will be operated from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Delhi and Bengaluru.

'IndiGo closely liaising with the government to offer support'

IndiGo is closely liaising with the government to offer support for more such evacuation flights, it said in a statement. "We have offered our services for charter flights to Jeddah under the Indian Government's Operation Kaveri rescue mission of our citizens from Sudan. We are still awaiting details from the ministry to launch these flights, nothing has been confirmed as of yet," IndiGo airlines said in a statement.

Airlines had earlier shown their interest in participating in the evacuation drill under Operation KaveriIndiGo remains committed to supporting the Government of India in its mission to evacuate Indian citizens from the crisis in Sudan.

The airlines crew has stepped forward to respond to the critical humanitarian need of the hour, enabling the safe return of the stranded citizens back to their families and homes. The company stands committed to the citizens of India and will continue to contribute to the country in every possible way.

Operation Kaveri

Operation Kaveri was launched on Monday by India to bring back the stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan. Sudan for the past few days is witnessing a fierce fight between the regular army and a paramilitary force. The fight is a result of a power struggle between the army and a paramilitary force.

As part of contingency plans to evacuate the Indian nationals, India has positioned two transport IAF aircraft in Jeddah and INS Sumedha at Port Sudan. The Indian Navy has stepped up the evacuation efforts, with a third warship INS Tarkash. INS Tarkash has evacuated 326 Indians from Port Sudan and is now enroute to Jeddah.

Under Operation Kaveri, India on Friday brought back 754 people from strife-torn Sudan. The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to official data.

Notably, Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

(With agencies input)

