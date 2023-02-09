Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER 'Operation Dost': Turkish Envoy hails India's assistance, says it shows friendship between two nations

Turkey earthquake: Acknowledging India's help following the massive earthquakes, Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunal commended 'Operation Dost', saying it demonstrates the friendship between the two nations. Speaking to the media at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, he said that 'Operation Dost' is a very important operation.

"Operation Dost is a symbolic operation. It already proves that we are friends. We have to deepen our relations," Sunal said as India has gone all out to help quake-hit Turkey. He made these remarks at the Hindon Airbase from where Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster aircraft with the NDRF team, medical equipment, and relief equipment, took off for Turkey.

India providing assistance to Turkey under 'Operation Dost'

“Operation Dost is a very important operation. And this is the operation of friendship because DOST is the word in Hindi and Turkish which means friends. And this operation shows our friendship between India and Turkey and friends always help each other," the Trukish envoy told ANI.

Sunel further said that there are over 15,000 Turkish Troops, doctors and foreign teams working on the ground in Turkey. "We are racing against time and there are still so many rubbles and the operation is continuing. Our government bodies are also overall, there are more than 15,000 Turkish troops, rescue operations, doctors and so on,” he stated.

India stands ready to extend support to Turkey: MEA

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who was also present at the Hindon Airbase, has said that India stands ready to extend support to the people of earthquake-hit Turkey. “India has already sent four teams including two rescue teams of NDRF and two teams for medical assistance. Today, the third team of NDRF is taking off for Turkey along with a dog squad, medicines, blankets, four wheelers,” Muraleedharan said.

It should be mentioned here that the catastrophic earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria became one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade. According to reports, the death toll has reached around 15,000 as rescue operations are underway in both countries. Meanwhile, the European Union says it will hold a special donor conference in the coming months to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

(With inputs from agencies)

