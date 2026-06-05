Operation Delta Hunt: 568 illegal Bangladeshi nationals arrested across Gujarat | Latest updates

Ahmedabad :

As part of the Operation Delta Hunt, Gujarat Police has arrested arrests 568 illegal Bangladeshi nationals across the state as of 8 am on Friday. Those detained include 172 men, 282 women, and 114 children. Police stated that all of them were living in various parts of the state without valid legal documents. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the state government would not compromise on matters concerning Gujarat's security and public order.

There will no compromise regarding state's security and peace: Govt

"There will be no compromise regarding the state's security and peace," Sanghavi said. He added that this campaign against illegal infiltration and those settling unlawfully would continue in the future. The state government said that police teams across all districts are conducting continuous search and document verification drives in areas where illegal migrants are suspected to be residing. Additionally, investigations are underway to identify networks that may have facilitated their entry into India, their settlement, or their employment.

Gujarat Police stated that strict legal action would be taken against all individuals found violating immigration laws and other applicable legal provisions. This campaign is part of the state government's broader efforts to further strengthen law and order and address concerns related to illegal immigration and national security.

Police on Thursday apprehended a total of 501 Bangladeshi nationals from parts of Gujarat in the last two days as part of "Operation Delta Hunt" for illegal stay in the country, officials said.

501 illegal Bangladeshis were earlier detained

The crackdown began early Wednesday morning, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi's office confirmed on Thursday. A total of 501 illegal Bangladeshis have been detained from different parts of the state so far as under the operation, it said.

"The message from Gujarat Police is clear: the only response to illegal infiltration is strict action," Sanghavi, who handles the home portfolio, said in a post on X on Thursday. Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Sanghavi told reporters in Gandhinagar that the crackdown under 'Operation Delta Hunt' was meticulously planned and covered all parts of the state.

Apart from those detained after being verified as illegal migrants, investigation was being conducted into the background of over 6,200 individuals, he had said. A dedicated police team was also conducting a probe against persons who provided accommodation to these migrants or hired them without mandatory police verification, according to Sanghavi. Police teams worked tirelessly, employing a comprehensive strategy that utilised technical surveillance as well as human intelligence to find illegal migrants. A majority of illegal Bangladeshi nationals were engaged in manual labor with the highest concentrations found in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Bharuch, he had said.

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Operation Delta launched in Gujarat: 84 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in raids, more under scrutiny