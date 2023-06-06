Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar

On the 39th anniversary of the controversial Operation Bluestar, several people raised slogans in support of the Khalistani movement and Bhindranwale at Amritsar's Golden Temple.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, pro-Khalistani supporters can be seen holding posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a prominent figure of the Khalistan movement, can be seen raising slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad'.

Earlier, security was beefed up at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and across the city ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star. DCP (Law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that police in civil dress have been deployed as well.

The city has been sealed to prevent any untoward incident, he said, adding that adequate police personnel has been posted at various spots in the city.

