Operation Blue Star was a 'mistake'; Indira Gandhi paid with her life: P Chidambaram

Operation Blue Star was conducted on the instruction of Indira Gandhi, but it was a 'mistake' and a 'wrong way' to flush out the terrorists from the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar due to which the former prime minister had to pay with her life, said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday.

80-year-old Chidambaram made the remarks while speaking at a discussion on 'They Will Shoot You, Madam', a book by journalist Harinder Baweja, at the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli.

"There was a way to retrieve... and capture all the militants. But Operation Blue Star was the wrong way, I agree that Mrs (Indira) Gandhi paid with her life for that mistake. But that mistake was a cumulative decision of the army, police, the intelligence and civil service. You can't blame only Mrs Gandhi," Chidambaram said.

'No disrespect to Army, any official'

During the event, the former union home minister said he does not mean any disrespect to any of the military official, but stressed that the Operation Blue Star was not the correct way to retrieve the Golden Temple. He pointed out that the Army should have been kept out to retrieve the Golden Temple.

"No disrespect to any military officers here but that (Blue Star) was a wrong way to retrieve the Golden Temple. Few years later, we showed the right way to retrieve the Golden Temple by keeping out the Army," he noted.

He also noted that the 'real problem' in Punjab is its economic situation. "My visits to Punjab (have) led me to believe that the political cry of Khalistan and separation has practically died down and the real problem is the economic situation… most illegal migrants are from Punjab," he stressed.

Operation Blue Star was launched on June 1, 1984, against Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was inside the Golden Temple. During the operation that continued till June 8, the Indian security forces were able to neutralise Bhindrawale, but it also led to the damage of the Akal Takht, triggering widespread anger among the Sikh community. Months after this incident, Indira Gandhi was killed by her Sikh bodyguards.