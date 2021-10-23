'Open Secret' that Aroosa Alam ran away with Punjab's money: Sidhu's wife slams Amarinder

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Amarinder Singh, Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Amid the ongoing tussle between Punjab unit of Congress and former CM Amarinder Singh, PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife has alleged that postings in Punjab did not take place without bribery. Navjot Kaur Sidhu alleged that Amarinder Singh gave away gifts to Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam by using these bribes. Her statement comes one day after Amarinder and Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa locked horns over the Pakistani journalist.

"It is an open secret that postings in Punjab did not take place before Amarinder took hefty amounts as bribery, which was used to gift items to Aroosa Alam", Navjot Kaur said. She strongly alleged that Aroosa Alam and her son ran away with Punjab's money, and went on to call this an "open secret".

"One became a Chairman, or got posted to a top position in the Police, only after gifts were sent to Aroosa Alam", Kaur said. She advised Captain to look after the money Alam snatched from Punjab before it runs out.

On Friday, Dy CM Randhawa said it "would be probed" whether Alam has any links with Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), adding that he has asked the director-general of police (DGP) to look into it.

Amarinder Singh on the other hand said that Alam had been coming to India for 16 years with due clearances from the Centre. "As far as who sponsored Aroosa's visa, of course, I did, for 16 years," he said.

Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio in Punjab, claimed that Singh has been friends with Alam for years, she stayed in India for many years and her visa was extended by the Centre from time to time.

