'Can't even handle his family, how would he handle me?': OP Rajbhar slams Akhilesh Yadav | VIDEO

OP Rajbhar slams Akhilesh Yadav: Rajbhar's comment comes days after SBSP broke ranks with the SP and voted for Droupadi Murmu, who was the NDA's candidate in the July 18 presidential election and emerged victorious over her rival and the Opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Jaunpur Updated on: July 25, 2022 12:51 IST
  • SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.
  • Rajbhar said Yadav couldn't even handle his own family members.
  • Rajbhar's comment comes days after SBSP broke ranks with the SP and voted for Droupadi Murmu.

OP Rajbhar slams Akhilesh Yadav: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying he couldn't even handle his own family members. 

"Alright, he says that I am wrong. But Shivpal is his uncle...He (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) cannot even handle his own uncle, his sister-in-law, his own family, how would he handle me?" he asked as he addressed the media in Jaunpur.

Rajbhar's comment comes days after SBSP broke ranks with the SP and voted for Droupadi Murmu, who was the NDA's candidate in the July 18 presidential election and emerged victorious over her rival and the Opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha. 

SP president Akhilesh Yadav did not invite Rajbhar to a meeting convened in Lucknow in support of Sinha early this month, while another party ally and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary attended it.

Meanwhile, the UP government accorded Y plus security cover to OP Rajbhar on Friday. Under the 'Y' category security cover, a protectee is provided with 11 security personnel, including two personal security officers (PSO). 

The SBSP had contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held earlier this year in alliance with the SP. However, the ties between the two allies have been strained of late.

 

