Op Mahadev: Army confirms identities of slain terrorists linked to Pahalgam, recovers weapons cache During the ongoing Operation Mahadev, the security forces recovered two AK series rifles, one M4 rifle, and a large quantity of ammunition and warlike stores from the encounter site.

Srinagar:

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against terrorism, three hardcore Pakistani terrorists involved in orchestrating the recent dastardly Pahalgam attack were neutralised in a joint, coordinated, and protracted operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on July 28.

Day after the operation, the terrorists have been identified as Suleman Shah alias Faisal Jaat, Hamza Afgani, and Jibran Bhai. During the ongoing Operation Mahadev, the security forces recovered two AK series rifles, one M4 rifle, and a large quantity of ammunition and warlike stores from the encounter site.

Terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan's Islami Jamaat Talaba have issued statements identifying one of the slain terrorists as Habib Tahir, also known by aliases Habib Afghani, Habib Khan, and Chhotu. According to Islami Jamaat Talaba, Habib Afghani was a resident of Aziz village in Koiyan Khaigala area of Rawalakot district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Photos of weapons, terrorists released

Chinar Corps, Indian Army from its official account shared photos of the arms and ammunition recovered.

“Two AK Series Rifles, one M4 Rifle and a large quantity of ammunition and warlike stores were recovered from the site. The mission marks a critical step in restoring security in Kashmir and commitment of IA towards establishing peace and development,” Chinar Corps posted on X.

Terrorist outfits confirmed identity

Habib Afghani reportedly joined Islami Jamaat Talaba and the Student Liberation Front (SLF), the student wing of Yasin Malik’s JKLF, in 2018. He served as the head of Islami Jamaat Talaba in Rawalakot until 2020. However, due to his support for armed struggle in Kashmir, Habib Afghani left Islami Jamaat Talaba and subsequently joined Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Lashkar-e-Taiba paid tribute to the slain terrorist by sharing the same information through its proxy social media accounts, confirming his identity and role.

The success of Operation Mahadev marks a critical step in restoring security in Kashmir and underlines the Indian Army's commitment to peace and development in the region. The operation is ongoing.