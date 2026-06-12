'Only Mamata Banerjee is my leader, not Abhishek': Shatrughan Sinha amid TMC rift

New Delhi:

The growing turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken a fresh turn, with senior party MP Shatrughan Sinha publicly reaffirming his loyalty to West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing rebellion by a section of party leaders. As several TMC MPs and leaders continue to raise questions over the growing influence of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Sinha made it clear that his political allegiance remains firmly with Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to the media, the veteran actor-politician stated, "My leader is one and only Mamata Banerjee, not Abhishek Banerjee."

Sinha backs Mamata amid internal turmoil

Commenting on the rebellion within the party, Sinha questioned the timing of those who have chosen to challenge the leadership. He asked why the dissenting leaders did not take a similar stand before elections if they were unhappy with the party's functioning. The TMC MP described Mamata Banerjee as a seasoned and successful political leader who has repeatedly demonstrated her leadership abilities over the years. According to him, her experience and political maturity have helped the party navigate several challenges in the past.

Praise for Kalyan Banerjee

Sinha also spoke highly of senior TMC leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee, calling him one of the country's finest parliamentarians. He highlighted Banerjee's intelligence and political acumen, saying his contribution to parliamentary debates and party affairs has always been noteworthy.

At the same time, Sinha suggested that the differences between Kalyan Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee stem from issues related to protocol and organisational discipline rather than ideological disagreements.

Referring to Kalyan Banerjee's recent remarks, Sinha pointed out that the veteran MP has repeatedly maintained his commitment to Mamata Banerjee. He noted that despite his criticism of certain developments within the party, Kalyan Banerjee has made it clear that he has always stood by the TMC chief and intends to continue doing so.

Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum sparks debate

The controversy intensified after Kalyan Banerjee, considered one of Mamata Banerjee's trusted lieutenants, issued a strong message to the party leadership on Thursday. He stated that Mamata Banerjee would eventually have to decide whether she stands with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee or with long-serving party workers who have been associated with the organisation for years. "I am with Mamata Banerjee, but Didi will have to decide if she is with Abhishek or the TMC. Mamata di has to decide first. If she cannot run the party without Abhishek, then I will not be there," Kalyan Banerjee said.

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