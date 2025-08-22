Online Gaming Bill becomes law after Presidential assent, aims to promote e-sports and curb money gaming risks Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who introduced the legislation, called it a “balanced framework” that aims to promote e-sports and online social games while firmly restricting harmful money-driven gaming activities.

New Delhi:

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 has officially become law after receiving the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (August 22). Parliament cleared the legislation earlier this week, with the Lok Sabha passing it on Wednesday (August 20) and the Rajya Sabha giving its nod on Thursday (August 21).

Balanced approach: Promotion and prohibition

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who piloted the bill, described it as a “balanced approach” that encourages e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful money-based gaming practices. “The bill seeks to promote positive aspects of gaming, such as teamwork, strategy, and learning, while addressing the devastating consequences of online money gaming, which has emerged as a public health concern,” Vaishnaw told Parliament.

The minister explained that the bill divides the gaming ecosystem into three categories-

E-sports- to get legal recognition and regulatory support. Online social games like chess, sudoku and solitaire- to be promoted through an independent authority. Online money games- to be banned due to risks of addiction, financial losses, and money laundering.

Curbing addiction and financial ruin

Vaishnaw argued that online money gaming had caused immense harm, particularly to middle-class families. Citing data, he said over 45 crore users have been affected, with an estimated Rs 20,000 crore in savings wiped out due to addiction. Cases of psychological disorders, compulsive and violent behaviour, money laundering, and even links to terror financing have been tied to the online betting industry, he said.

“Just as chit funds once ruined families until a law was brought to stop them, the menace of money gaming too must be addressed,” the minister said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised the welfare of the middle class and youth in such policy decisions.

Opposition disruptions and political heat

During the debate, sharp protests from the Opposition disrupted proceedings, as they demanded a discussion on the electoral roll revision in Bihar. Vaishnaw accused the Opposition of “bypassing democratic processes and attacking constitutional institutions” instead of engaging in debate on a matter of broad social importance.

Next steps in regulation

The law provides for the creation of dedicated regulatory authorities to oversee e-sports and online social gaming, ensuring standardisation, safe gameplay environments, and legal clarity for businesses and players. At the same time, strict penalties and restrictions will be enforced on money-based online games, platforms, advertisements, and financial transactions linked with them.

In a post on X, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw summed up the government’s stance, “This bill takes a balanced approach-promoting what’s good and prohibiting what’s harmful for our middle class and youth.”