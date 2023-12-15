One Nation One Ride 2.0: 2,000 bikers to create awareness on saving girl child, education on December 17

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV One Nation One Ride campaign to save girl child and education.

One Nation One Ride 2.0: Around 2,000 bikers from different parts of North India are coming together to pay tribute to the soldiers and take an oath to 'SAVE GIRL CHILD & EDUCATION' under their campaign 'One Nation One Ride'.

Speaking about the event, Jeet Kataria, who is a tennis coach by profession and a biker by passion, said that this is a drive that needs to start from our own family.

The event will be held on December 17, 2023. Around 2,000 bikers will ride from New Delhi's Mukarba Chowk near GT Karnal Bypass Road around 7 am to Mojo Land in Haryana.

One of the members of this campaign, Jeet Kararia informed that there will be stage performances by some unprivileged children followed by refreshments. MAX Hospital will be providing medical support for the cause.

The occasion will also be graced by some Army officers and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Jeet Kataria runs Tennis academies across the Delhi-NCR region. Following his passion, he started taking tours in different parts of the country on his bike where he met different people.

During this journey, he met new people and collaborated with different minds and it was then that they thought about doing something for society.

This year, it is going to be the second edition of the 'One Nation One Ride' initiative. Last year, under this campaign, they got together to pay tribute to the heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Further speaking about the event, Jeet Kataria said this is not only an event but also a motive to bind the youth of the nation together and pay tribute to 1971 war warriors. This time, their agenda is to create awareness about saving girl child and education.

On December 16 in 1971, around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army in Dhaka. This day was since then observed as Vijay Diwas.

