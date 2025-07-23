One lakh voters remain 'untraceable' in Bihar SIR drive: ECI Bihar SIR Drive: In a release, the poll body said that 20 lakh electors were reported "deceased" during the drive, while 28 lakh others were found to have permanently shifted from their present addresses.

Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said that around one lakh electors remain "untraceable" in Bihar during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list in the state, while 15 lakh electors' forms have not been returned yet to the local poll officials.

In a release, the poll body said that 20 lakh electors were reported "deceased" during the drive, while 28 lakh others were found to have permanently shifted from their present addresses. It further said that around seven lakh electors were found to be enrolled at more than one place.

"In the first phase of Bihar SIR, the lists of all primarily incorrectly included electors, and those who have not yet returned their Enumeration Forms have been shared, on 20th July, with 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) nominated by District Presidents of all 12 major political parties of Bihar," the ECI said.

Draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1

The poll authority also said that it will publish the Draft Electoral Roll on August 1, 2025, upon the completion of the first phase of SIR.

"If there is any error in the Draft Electoral Roll, any elector or political party can file an objection regarding the inclusion of the name of any proposed elector with the concerned ERO or AERO of that Assembly Constituency by September 1, 2025," it said.

"Similarly, if any eligible person does not find their name in the Draft Electoral Roll, they can file their claims up to 1 September 2025," it added.

Here's how electors residing temporarily outside Bihar can register themselves:

For those electors who are residing temporarily outside Bihar and are yet to register as electors elsewhere, the poll body said that they fill their forms online at its website or through the ECINet mobile app. Such electors can also take a printout of the form and send it to their BLO after filling and signing it.

"The names of electors who have submitted the Enumeration Form will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll," it said. "The Commission has sent SMS messages to all such electors whose mobile numbers are given in the Enumeration Forms."