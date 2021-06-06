One lakh volunteers to be trained for performing essential medical services, Nadda decides in key BJP meet

Image Source : PTI Nadda holds key BJP meet, decides to train one lakh health volunteers to perform essential medical services

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday called a meeting of the party's general secretaries and the presidents of its different wings to take stock of the preventive and relief work carried out by the saffron party during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and its performance in the recently-held assembly polls.

It was decided that the party will train one lakh volunteers across the country to operate medical devices and perform other essential medical services.

The meeting was held at Nadda's residence and was attended by all the eight general secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and the presidents of its yuva, kisan, mahila, OBC, SC, ST and minority morchas.

After the meeting, Nadda, Santhosh and the general secretaries of the party went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.

The Scheduled Tribe (ST) wing of the party was asked to focus on promoting the Centre's Vandhan Yojana for tribals. Similarly, the kisan morcha will facilitate the training of farmers at the farmers producers organisations (FPOs) across the country and the women's wing will promote the "Poshan Abhiyan" among women, which aims to achieve a malnutrition-free India, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said after the meeting.

Talking about the BJP's performance in the recently-held Assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory, Yadav said it was observed at the meeting that the party has strengthened its position in West Bengal and also got four seats in Tamil Nadu.

The leaders also deliberated on post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP general secretaries told reporters after the meeting.

On post-poll violence in West Bengal, Yadav said reports of political violence have been coming from the state on a regular basis and underlined that the party is firmly standing with the people of Bengal.

