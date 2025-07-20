One bride, two grooms: Himachal brothers marry same woman to keep alive age-old tribal tradition of polyandry Bride Sunita Chauhan and grooms Pradeep and Kapil Negi said they took the decision without any pressure. Videos of the wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet.

Shimla:

In a rare display of an age-old tradition, two brothers from the Hatti tribe in Shillai village of Himachal Pradesh married the same woman in a polyandrous ceremony that drew hundreds of onlookers. The wedding, held in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district, followed the customary practices of the tribe and lasted three days, starting from July 12.

The bride, Sunita Chauhan, and her husbands, Pradeep and Kapil Negi, stated that the decision was made voluntarily and without any coercion. The celebrations were vibrant, featuring local folk songs and traditional dances, reflecting the cultural richness of the Hatti community. Videos of the unusual wedding have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the continued practice of polyandry in some Himalayan tribal communities.

Revenue laws of Himachal Pradesh recognise this tradition and name it "Jodidara". In Badhana village in Trans-Giri, five such marriages have taken place in the past six years.

Proud of our tradition

Sunita, originally from Kunhat village, said that she was fully aware of the Hatti tribe's tradition of polyandry and entered the marriage willingly and without any pressure. She expressed her respect for the unique bond the three of them have formed.

Pradeep, a resident of Shillai village, is employed in a government department, while his younger brother Kapil is currently working abroad.

"We followed the tradition publicly as we are proud of it, and it was a joint decision," said Pradeep.

Kapil said he may live abroad, but through this marriage, "we're ensuring support, stability and love for our wife as a united family".

"We've always believed in transparency," he added.

Why is polyandry tradition followed in Himachal Pradesh?

Polyandry is a form of marriage in which a woman has two or more husbands simultaneously. The term originates from the Greek words "poly", meaning many, and "aner", meaning man. This practice has been historically observed in certain cultures and regions, including parts of Tibet, Nepal, and India, notably among some communities in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Hatti community, a close-knit tribal group residing along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, was officially granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status three years ago. Historically, polyandry, where a woman marries multiple husbands, often brothers, was a common practice among the Hattis. However, with rising literacy among women and the economic development of the region, the frequency of such marriages has significantly declined.

Such marriages are being solemnised in a clandestine manner and accepted by the society, but instances are fewer, elders in the village said.

According to sociologists and cultural experts, the practice was traditionally rooted in the desire to prevent the division of ancestral land, ensuring that family property remained intact. Despite social changes, the issue of women's inheritance rights remains a key concern in these communities.

There are nearly three lakh people of the Hatti community who live in about 450 villages in the Trans Giri area of Sirmaur district and polyandry is still a practising tradition in some villages.

It was also prevalent in Jaunsar Babar, tribal area of Uttarakhand and Kinnaur, a tribal district of Himachal Pradesh.

Tradition was invented to save a family's agricultural

Kundan Singh Shastri, general secretary of Kendriya Hatti Samiti, the prime body of the Hatti community, said this tradition was invented thousands of years ago to save a family's agricultural land from further division. "Another reason is to promote brotherhood and mutual understanding in a joint family by marrying even two or more brothers born from different mothers with a single bride," he said.

The third reason is a feeling of security, "if you have a bigger family, more men, you are more secure in a tribal society", he said, adding it also helps in managing scattered agriculture lands in far-flung, hard, hilly areas, which requires a family for a long time for care and cultivation.

Shastri further said that these requirements of tribal families have kept the polyandry system for thousands of years, in practice, though these traditions are slowly dying.

In this unique tribal tradition of marriage known as "Jajda", the bride comes to the village of the groom in a procession and the ritual known as "Seenj" is performed at the residence of the groom.

The pandit chants mantras inthe local language with sprinkling holy water on the bride and groom, and offers them jaggery in the end, with blessings that their Kul Devta may bring sweetness in their married life.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: