Shashi Tharoor gets into spirit of Onam, participates in 'Swing tradition'. Seen yet?

Shashi Tharoor posted a video of him participating in swing tradition as part of Onam.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter on Saturday to extend greetings of Onam in a peculiar way. He posted a video of him participating in swing tradition as part of Onam - a harvest festival celebrated by Keralites to welcome the beginning of Malayalam year, Kolla Varsham. "I was persuaded to get Into the spirit of things this year," the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote, adding "one normally leaves the Onam swing tradition to young girls" he tweeted.

In the video, Tharoor can be seen dressed in a red kurta along with a white 'mundu' on his shoulder as he enjoys the swing tradition, also known as Onam Oonjaal.

Today is 'Thiruvonam', or Onam, the most auspicious day of the 10-day festival. The 10-day long festival marks the beginning of harvest season as well as the appearance of the Vaman avatar of Lord Vishnu along with the homecoming of King Mahabali.

One of the most significant parts of Onam celebrations is the food that comprises classic vegetarian dishes from Kerala served on banana leaf. While Onam is held over 10 days, the main festival will be celebrated over three days from August 21-23.

Several leaders including PM Modi greeted people on the occassion of Onam. He tweeted in Malayalam, "On the special occasion of Onam, greetings to the festival of enthusiasm, brotherhood and unity. I pray for the good health and well-being of everyone".

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings this morning as he tweeted, "Onam greetings to all our fellow citizens! This festival is a celebration of the new harvest. It highlights the tireless work of farmers. It is an occasion to express gratitude to mother nature. I wish progress and prosperity for all fellow citizens.".

