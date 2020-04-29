On their way to treat a COVID-19 patient, medical staff in Kanpur's hotspot area pelted with stones

Image Source : INDIA TV Police personnel at Kanpur's Chamanganj area after being pelted with stones

A team of doctors and medical personnel, on a visit to a hotspot area in Kanpur, was on Wednesday pelted with stones, when they went into the neighbourhood to bring with them a patient who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The locality in question, Chamanganj, has been in identified as a 'hotspot'.

In the video of the incident, the medical team can be seen running for cover after being pelted with stones by angry residents stationed atop their buildings.

As of now, nobody is reported to have been injured in the incident.

A total of 25 hotspot areas had been identified in Kanpur, as of Tuesday. According to news reports, Kanpur’s coronavirus curve is second only to Agra in the state, with more than 185 infections having been recorded from the leather industry hub till yesterday.

