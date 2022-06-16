On demolitions, SC seeks response of UP govt in 3 days, says 'process of law must be followed'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bulldozer being used in Prayagraj

Demolition news: The Supreme Court has sought the response of the Uttar Pradesh government in 3 days on the alleged use of bulldozers for 'retaliatory demolition' of houses of riot and stone-pelting accused. It has also told the UP government to strictly follow the process of law in removing unauthorised structures. Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in its plea has said that no demolitions of properties be carried out without following due process and such exercise is done only after adequate notice.

It has also asked Prayagraj as well as Kanpur development authorities to provide a report in the next 3 days.

For Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, Senior advocate C U Singh and adv Nithya Ramakrishnan told SC that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had warned of retaliatory demolitions using bulldozers and officials carried out the threat by demolishing houses of riot accused without serving notice as required under law.

There must be a sense among the citizens that rule of law prevails in the country, a vacation bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Vikram Nath said, “Everything should be fair. We expect the authorities to strictly follow the due procedure under the law,” it said.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

The top court had earlier issued notice to the Centre and others on the issue of demolition of buildings in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed.

