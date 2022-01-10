Follow us on Image Source : PTI 114 cops, 18 senior officers test COVID positive in last 24 hrs, informs Mumbai Police

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, 114 police personnel and 18 senior officers including 13 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs), four Additional Commissioner of Police (CPs) and one Joint CP (Level Officer) have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 48 hours, Mumbai police informed on Sunday.

According to the police, in the last 48 hours, two policemen died.

As many as 125 policemen succumbed to the virus so far, the police said. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 19,474 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for the virus. A large number of police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters have been hit by the COVID.

Delhi has reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since May 1 last year, said the state health department on Sunday.

