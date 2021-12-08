Omicron Variant LIVE UPDATES: UK reports over 100 new cases

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). UK reports over 100 new cases of Omicron COVID variant.

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: Britain reported 101 new cases of the Omicron COVID variant taking the total cases to 437, British health authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The early indications are that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is more transmissible than Delta, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he updated his team of ministers on the latest COVID-19 situation at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Scientists have called on the government to take more action and are urging people to be more cautious as Omicron cases continue to rise in the country.

