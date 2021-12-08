Wednesday, December 08, 2021
     
  • Gunman opens fire in a customer service center killing two people in Moscow
  Omicron Variant LIVE UPDATES: UK reports over 100 new cases
UK reports over 100 new cases

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation from South Africa on November 25.

New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2021 7:08 IST
UK reports over 100 new cases of Omicron COVID variant. 

 

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: Britain reported 101 new cases of the Omicron COVID variant taking the total cases to 437, British health authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The early indications are that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is more transmissible than Delta, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he updated his team of ministers on the latest COVID-19 situation at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Scientists have called on the government to take more action and are urging people to be more cautious as Omicron cases continue to rise in the country.

 

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates | LIVE

  Dec 08, 2021 7:04 AM (IST)

    Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 1,45,826

    UK reported a further 180 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 1,45,826. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

  Dec 08, 2021 7:04 AM (IST)

    UK registered over 45,500 new COVID infections, bringing total number of coronavirus cases to 10,560,341

    Britain registered 45,691 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,560,341, according to official figures released on Tuesday. 

     

