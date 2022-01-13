Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
  • Delhi reports 27561 cases, 40 deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity rate shoots up to 26.22 percent.
  • S Somnath, who led the development of GSLV Mk-III, appointed ISRO chief
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu
  • A sharp surge in COVID cases in India; active cases 9,35,310 as on January 12
  • Minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigns from Yogi Adityanath cabinet
  • Congress leader Imran Masood joins Samajwadi Party ahead UP Assembly election
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: It's 'dangerous' virus for unvaccinated people, warns WHO chief

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2022 7:10 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates, Omicron cases in India, Omicron death toll India, Omicron covid19, Omi
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker takes samples from a senior citizen for Covid test, at a hospital in Kullu. 

Omicron variant India LIVE Updates: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a "dangerous virus" particularly for those who are unvaccinated, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. "While Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated," Tedros said during a media briefing on COVID-19. This huge spike in infections is being driven by the Omicron variant, which is rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries, he said. WHO chief also highlighted Africa's COVID-19 vaccination rate and said "in Africa, more than 85 per cent of people are yet to receive a single dose of vaccine. We cannot end the acute phase of the pandemic unless we close this gap." "We are making progress. In December, COVAX shipped more than double the number of doses it shipped in November, and in the coming days, we expect COVAX to ship its 1 billionth vaccine dose," he stated.He further stated that some of the supply constraints we faced last year are now starting to ease, but we still have a long way to go to reach our target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the population of every country by the middle of this year.90 countries have still not reached the 40 per cent target, and 36 of those countries have vaccinated less than 10 per cent of their populations, he added."WHO and our partners are actively supporting these countries to overcome the bottlenecks they face, in leadership and coordination, lack of supply visibility, short shelf-life of donated vaccines, limited cold chain capacity, vaccine confidence, health worker shortages, and competing priorities," he added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala. Also, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection.

 

  • Jan 13, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron 'dangerous' virus for unvaccinated people, warns WHO chief

  • Jan 13, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rajasthan sees three COVID deaths, 9,488 new cases

    Rajasthan recorded three deaths due to the coronavirus and 9,488 fresh infections on Wednesday, bringing the fatality count to 8,981 and the infection tally to 9,98,126, according to the state Medical and Health Department. As of Wednesday evening, a maximum of 3,659 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in the state capital Jaipur, 755 in Alwar, 591 in Jodhpur, 495 in Bikaner, 423 in Udaipur, 406 in Kota, 364 in Bharatpur, 319 in Barmer, 287 in Ajmer. Rajasthan has 38,448 active cases of the novel coronavirus at present, official data showed. On Wednesday, 1,634 people recovered from the infection. According to the department, two patients died in Jaipur and one in Sikar due to the infection on Wednesday.

  • Jan 13, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    WHO cautions against concurrent outbreaks of Covid, other diseases

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has cautioned and urged for preparedness against concurrent outbreaks of Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases during the coming spring. Maria van Kerkhove from the WHO's Health Emergencies program, on Wednesday said at a press briefing that this could happen as population mixing increases, and as other respiratory pathogens such as influenza circulate in spring. More than 15 million new Covid-19 cases were reported to WHO from around the world last week, by far the most cases reported in a single week. This has been driven by "the Omicron variant rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries," according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Meanwhile, the number of weekly reported deaths has remained stable since October 2021, at an average of 48,000, Xinhua news agency reported. While the number of patients being hospitalised is increasing in most countries, it is not at the level seen in previous waves. That is possibly due to the reduced severity of Omicron and widespread immunity from vaccination or previous infection, he said. "Let's be clear: while Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated," said the WHO Chief.

