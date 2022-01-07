Omicron variant LIVE Updates: It may be less severe, but not 'mild', says WHO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker collects swab sample of an air traveller for Covid test at T-3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be a less severe disease than the Delta strain, but it does not mean it should be categorized as "mild", World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. During a press briefing, the head of global health body said that at present, 109 countries would miss out on fully vaccinating 70 per cent of their populations by the start of July 2022. "Last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic, while Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorized as "mild", Tedros Adhanom said. He added that the Omicron variant is hospitalizing people and it is killing people, just like previous ones. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka. Also, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection.

Latest India News