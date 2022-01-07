Friday, January 07, 2022
     
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: It may be less severe, but not 'mild', says WHO

Maharashtra continues to record maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka. 

New Delhi Published on: January 07, 2022 6:54 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker collects swab sample of an air traveller for Covid test at T-3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. 

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be a less severe disease than the Delta strain, but it does not mean it should be categorized as "mild", World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. During a press briefing, the head of global health body said that at present, 109 countries would miss out on fully vaccinating 70 per cent of their populations by the start of July 2022. "Last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic, while Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorized as "mild", Tedros Adhanom said. He added that the Omicron variant is hospitalizing people and it is killing people, just like previous ones. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka. Also, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection.

 

  • Jan 07, 2022 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra: Total 338 resident doctors from various hospitals tested positive for COVID in last 4 days

    Maharashtra: A total of 338 resident doctors from various hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days, said President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Avinash Dahiphale.

     

     

  • Jan 07, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    47 more test Covid positive in Mathura, 6 of them foreign returnees

    Forty-seven more people, including six who recently returned from abroad, have tested positive for coronavirus in Mathura district, officials said on Thursday. The fresh cases pushed the tally of those who tested positive for the infection from December 1 to 151, they said. Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of Rapid Response team, said 16 of the new cases are from Vrindavan. Thirty-four people were found infected with coronavirus in random sampling from different areas including rural areas of Mathura district, the officials said.

  • Jan 07, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Covid effect: Online registration for Banke Bihari temple visit in Vrindavan

    An online registration system will be reintroduced shortly for those planning to visit the famous Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in view of the rising cases of coronavirus, an office bearer of the temple said on Thursday. "A 12-point order in this regard was released by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Archana Singh on Thursday", Munish Sharma, Manager of the Banke Bihari temple said. He said the devotees are required to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms while visiting the temple and they would not be allowed to stay inside the temple after paying obeisance to the deity. The devotees can register for the 'darshan' by visiting "https://darshan.yatradham.org" and the new system would come into force in the next two-three days, the temple manager said.

  • Jan 07, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

    Afternoons with Grammy. Birthday parties. Meeting other toddlers at the park. Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as an omicron variant-fuelled surge in COVID-19 cases makes every encounter seem risky. For Maine business owner Erin Connolly, the most wrenching decision involves Madeleine, her 3-year-old daughter, and Connolly's mother, who cares for the girl on the one day a week she isn't in preschool. It's a treasured time of making cookies, going to the library, or just hanging out. But the spirited little girl resists wearing a mask, and with the highly contagious variant spreading at a furious pace, Connolly says she's wondering how long that can continue "and when does it feel too unsafe". Connolly, of West Bath, said she worries less about Madeleine and her 6-year-old vaccinated son getting the virus than about the impact illness and separation would have on the grandparents.

  • Jan 07, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron is highly transmissible but mild variant, says health expert

    Omicron variant of coronavirus is highly transmissible but milder variant than Delta, said an expert from Kolkata Hospital.Speaking to ANI, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata said, "The third wave of COVID has come. There will be an upward curve of the number of cases and then it will gradually go down. The severity of the disease when compared to the second wave, it is clinically less severe. So far we can see, patients recover in five-six days.""The symptoms are just like flu such as fever and weakness. Loss of smell and taste might have in some patients. There will be less hospitalization. Omicron is highly transmissible but a mild variant. It is not as problematic as the Delta variant but we still need to be careful. We do not need to panic but take precautions and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," added Dr Basu.

  • Jan 07, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Brazil registers 1st Omicron death

    Brazil has reported the first death from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the city of Aparecida de Goiania of Goias state, according to Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.According to the municipality, the victim was a 68-year-old man with high blood pressure suffering from "chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," who was admitted to a local hospital, the news agency reported.

  • Jan 07, 2022 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Odisha: Govt, sub-ordinate offices will function with 50% staff attendance from Jan 7 to 31

    In view of rising COVID-19 cases, government and sub-ordinate offices in the state will function with 50% staff attendance from January 7 to 31: Odisha Government. 

