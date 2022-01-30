Sunday, January 30, 2022
     
  4. Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Scientists debate over need for COVID-specific vaccine
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Scientists debate over need for COVID-specific vaccine

This week, pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and biotechnology company Moderna announced that they have initiated clinical trials in which they are dosing people with Omicron-based vaccines.

India TV News Desk Reported by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2022 6:36 IST
Image Source : PTI.

An elderly man receives a third dose or booster dose of Covid vaccine, in New Delhi. 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Several scientists have claimed that a Covid variant-specific vaccine is not needed, and that the existing shots are well effective against all variants, including Omicron. However, global vaccine makers have raced ahead to develop shots against the highly-mutated and transmissible Omicron variant. This week, both pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and biotechnology company Moderna announced that they have initiated clinical trials in which they are dosing people with Omicron-based vaccines. But according to public-health authorities and infectious-disease specialists, whether rolling out these jabs is necessary, or even practical, is unclear, Nature reported. According to some, an Omicron-specific jab may not be worthwhile because cases could plummet before the manufacturers could finalise the vaccines. Others point out that it's difficult to predict whether the next SARS-CoV-2 variant will be like Omicron, calling into question the utility of an Omicron-specific shot. "We have a lot of confidence in the [current] vaccines, but we must now discuss whether to update the composition," Kanta Subbarao, who chairs the Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Composition for the World Health Organization (WHO), was quoted as saying. Even if Pfizer is able to meet its ambitious goal -- just months from strain identification to clinical trial results -- it might still be too late to be useful, added Paul Bieniasz, a virologist at Rockefeller University in New York City. Omicron's dominance as a variant could be waning by then, Subbarao said. Such a vaccine might work against the variant that dominates after Omicron -- especially if the virus continues on that genetic trajectory. But no one knows how the virus will evolve, Bieniasz noted. Covid vaccine boosters are also proving useful against Omicron, but scientists say that endless boosting might not be a practical or sustainable strategy. Meanwhile, several scientists, including from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the global Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), are funding research for developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine, the report said. A pan-coronavirus vaccine can broadly protect against many strains of SARS-CoV-2 and other types of coronavirus. The World Health Organization is also working to devise a central system to update Covid vaccines, much like the current process used for flu jabs. The strategy emulates a system currently used to decide on "strain updates" for flu shots, which are updated every six months, The Telegraph reported.

 

  • Jan 30, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Singapore reports 5,207 new Covid cases

    Singapore reported 5,207 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. Of the new cases, 1,732 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,475 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health. Among the PCR cases, 1,492 were local transmissions and 240 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 3,467 local transmissions and eight imported cases, respectively. A total of 656 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 13 cases in intensive care units. One death was reported from Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 854, the ministry said.

     

  • Jan 30, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ukraine's Covid cases surpass 4 million

    A total of 4,017,961 Covid-19 cases and 100,031 deaths were registered in Ukraine as of Saturday, while 3,615,257 patients have recovered, the country's health ministry reported. In the past 24 hours, 37,351 people tested positive for the virus and 7,163 patients recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry. Ukraine has been hit by a new outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The fatalities and hospitalisations caused by Covid-19 have been growing in the country in the last two weeks. According to the ministry, 15.3 million people have been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign. Ukraine has recently started offering a third Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for those who received their second shot at least six months ago.

     

  • Jan 30, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Scientists debate over need for Omicron-specific vaccine

