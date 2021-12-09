Omicron LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's first patient discharged from hospital after testing negative

UK announced tougher measures such as work from home where possible, expanded face mask rules and use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates for entry to venues, as another 131 cases of the new Omicron variant were recorded, taking the total to 568. The UK government’s so-called “Plan B” winter strategy comes in force in stages starting this Friday, in an effort to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant first detected in South Africa, which Johnson said shows a doubling time of two or three days. The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.