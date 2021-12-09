Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's first patient discharged from hospital after testing negative
Live now

Omicron LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's first patient discharged from hospital after testing negative

The UK government’s so-called “Plan B” winter strategy comes in force in stages starting this Friday, in an effort to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant first detected in South Africa.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2021 8:57 IST

UK announced tougher measures such as work from home where possible, expanded face mask rules and use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates for entry to venues, as another 131 cases of the new Omicron variant were recorded, taking the total to 568. The UK government’s so-called “Plan B” winter strategy comes in force in stages starting this Friday, in an effort to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant first detected in South Africa, which Johnson said shows a doubling time of two or three days. The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron Variant

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 09, 2021 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    No need to panic, severity of Omicron is low: Maharashtra Health Minister

     Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said people do not need to panic about Omicron as the severity of the coronavirus variant is low.

    "There is a total of 10 Omicron cases in Maharashtra till today. About 65 swabs have been sent for genome sequencing, their reports are awaited. Screenings are being conducted at International airports. The Omicron variant is spread over 54 countries so far. Transmissibility is higher. But, the severity or virulence is low. So we do not need to panic.," Tope said.

  • Dec 09, 2021 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    No cases of Omicron variant in Andhra Pradesh: Health Official

    In view of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, Andhra Pradesh government hospitals are preparing to combat this new variant as per the instructions of the district collector and government, said Dr Y Kiran Kumar, Superintendent at Government General Hospital, Vijayawada.

    Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "As of now, there is no case of Omicron variant in Andhra Pradesh. But still, the state is preparing to combat the new variant as per the instructions of the district collector and government."

    "As a precautionary measure, we have reserved 300 beds to handle COVID cases. I appeal to all to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour," Kumar added.

  • Dec 09, 2021 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra first Omicron case patient discharged from hospital after testing negative

    Maharashtra's first patient of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, who resides in Thane district, was on Wednesday discharged from a hospital after testing negative for the infection, a civic official said.

    The patient, a 33-year-old marine engineer from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area, had arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai in the last week of November.

  • Dec 09, 2021 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    No case of Omicron variant in Punjab, precautionary measures are being taken: State Health Minister

    With the emergence of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, all the precautionary measures are being taken by the Punjab government in the state, said Punjab Health Minister Om Prakash Soni.

    "There is no case of Omicron variant in the state. As per guidelines, testing is done at airports. All precautions are being taken by the state government," Om Prakash Soni said.

    The minister further informed that the health officials are doing door to door COVID vaccination in the less vaccinated areas.

     

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News