Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults
Live now

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

Omicron is more likely than previous variants to cause infection even in people who’ve been vaccinated, but it’s not yet clear that a change to the vaccine recipe will be ordered.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2022 6:58 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates, Omicron cases in India, Omicron death toll India, Omicron covid19, Omi
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker conducts Covid tests at a hospital, in Thane, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Omicron variant LIVE Updates:  Pfizer is enrolling healthy adults to test a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine that matches the hugely contagious omicron variant, to see how it compares with the original shots. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday. COVID-19 vaccine-makers have been updating their shots to better match omicron in case global health authorities decide the change is needed. Omicron is more likely than previous variants to cause infection even in people who’ve been vaccinated, but it’s not yet clear that a change to the vaccine recipe will be ordered. Among the issues regulators are weighing: Some of the first places to face an omicron surge already are seeing the mutant wane — and there’s no way to know if the next variant that arises will resemble omicron or be totally different. The original vaccines still offer good protection against severe illness and death. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere have made clear that adding a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron variant UPDATES |

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 26, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: France reports new daily record of over 5,00,000 cases

    France's daily number of Covid-19 cases hit a new record after 501,635 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to data from the country's Public Health Agency. The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care had fallen by 35 on Monday to 3,741 on Tuesday, but a further 364 deaths had been registered, showed the data on Tuesday. To date, the country has recorded a total of 102,086 deaths related to Covid-19 in hospitals. The vaccine pass came into effect in France on Monday, and is now mandatory for people over the age of 16 years to enter public venues, Xinhua news agency reported. Children between the age of 12 and 15 years are not obliged to have the vaccine pass, but must present a health pass, and from Monday can receive the booster vaccine. Minister of Health, Olivier Veran told French news channel LCI on Tuesday that 9 million French citizens could lose the pass if they do not have the booster dose by February 15. As of this date, vaccination is considered complete if the booster dose has been received within 4 months of the second injection.

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

    Pfizer is enrolling healthy adults to test a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine that matches the hugely contagious omicron variant, to see how it compares with the original shots. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday. COVID-19 vaccine-makers have been updating their shots to better match omicron in case global health authorities decide the change is needed. Omicron is more likely than previous variants to cause infection even in people who’ve been vaccinated, but it’s not yet clear that a change to the vaccine recipe will be ordered. 

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News