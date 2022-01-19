Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
  Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: It's gradually replacing Delta variant in many states, says ICMR official
Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: It's gradually replacing Delta variant in many states, says ICMR official

ICMR Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Dr Samiran Panda said that Omicron variant of coronavirus is gradually replacing Delta variant in many states across India.

New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2022 8:15 IST
Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Dr Samiran Panda on Tuesday said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is gradually replacing the Delta variant in many states across the country. Speaking with news agency ANI, Dr Panda said, "We are seeing a change in India that Omicron is gradually replacing Delta in many of the states and the determining factor is spread of population and people's behaviour. That's why we have to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour."Responding to whether Delhi has crossed its peak for the wave according to its present trajectory of COVID cases, the head of ICMR's epidemiology said that it is too early to infer a downward trend. "We should wait for the next three-four weeks," he said."Delhi, Maharashtra or any state's health team should ensure that the test performance is not going bad. Those who are symptomatic should be encouraged to get tested," he added."One should not quickly jump to an inference that the wave is over. You have to wait for three weeks before recognizing any trend," Dr Panda said. Talking about the recent change in testing guidelines by ICMR, Dr Panda said that its purpose is to manage the epidemic.

 

  • Jan 19, 2022 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    South Korea reports 5,805 new Covid cases amid Omicron woes

    South Korea's daily coronavirus cases jumped to over 5,000 for the first time in 20 days on Wednesday amid growing concerns over the spread of the omicron virus variant ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The country added 5,805 new Covid-19 infections, including 5,431 local infections, raising the total caseload to 705,902, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The daily caseload had stayed below 5,000 since December 30, when it stood at 5,034. The number of critically ill Covid-19 patients stood at 532 on Wednesday. The country reported 74 Covid-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 6,452. The fatality rate was 0.91 per cent. The number of imported cases was tallied at 374, bringing the total imported cases to 22,304.

  • Jan 19, 2022 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    21 more police personnel tested COVID positive in Pune on Jan 18

    21 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune city yesterday (January 18). The number of infected police personnel in the city rises to 504: Pune Police. 

  • Jan 19, 2022 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Asymptomatic animal handlers transmit COVID Delta variant to lions at zoo in South Africa: Study

    Asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in South Africa transmitted the Delta variant of COVID-19 to captive lions, who were placed in quarantine and developed symptoms like breathing problem, runny nose and dry cough, according to a recent study by a team of scientists from the University of Pretoria. The research report, published recently in the journal ‘Viruses’, also urged members of the public to be aware of the possibility of infecting their pet cats and dogs if they have COVID-19. The team was led by Professor Marietjie Venter, Head of the Zoonotic, Arbo-and Respiratory Virus Programme at the university's Department of Medical Virology; and Professor Katja Koeppel, Associate Professor of Wildlife Health at the Faculty of Veterinary Science. They conducted a study on three sick lions at the zoo during South Africa’s third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic late in 2021. “The team of transdisciplinary scientists found that reverse zoonotic transmission of COVID-19 from asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in Gauteng (province) posed a risk to big cats kept in captivity,” the university said in a statement.

  • Jan 19, 2022 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    28 Mumbai Police personnel tested COVID positive in last 24 hrs

    Mumbai Police says 28 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the force to 1,273. 

     

  • Jan 19, 2022 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    White House soft-launches COVID test request website

  • Jan 19, 2022 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tripura changes night curfew timings starting from Jan 21

    Tripura Cabinet has decided to impose the COVID-induced night curfew from 8:00 pm instead of 9:00 pm, starting January 21. Multiplexes, shopping malls, amusement parks, picnic spots, exhibitions and fairs shall remain closed until further orders: State Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

     

  • Jan 19, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states across the country: ICMR

    Indian Council of Medical Research's Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Dr Samiran Panda on Tuesday said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is gradually replacing the Delta variant in many states across the country. Speaking with news agency ANI, Dr Panda said, "We are seeing a change in India that Omicron is gradually replacing Delta in many of the states and the determining factor is spread of population and people's behaviour. That's why we have to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour."Responding to whether Delhi has crossed its peak for the wave according to its present trajectory of COVID cases, the head of ICMR's epidemiology said that it is too early to infer a downward trend. 

  • Jan 19, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: France reports record of over 4,00,000 new cases

    The Covid-19 situation continues to worsen in France, with 464,769 new cases detected in a day, it was announced by the country's public health agency on Tuesday. This broke the previous daily record of 368,149 cases. The agency said that 3,881 Covid-19 patients were being treated in intensive care, accounting for over 70 per cent of the French health system's current capacity, Xinhua news agency reported. Also on Tuesday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced two new measures providing government aid to companies that have been struggling due to the pandemic. The first measure will help small companies (with less than 250 employees) that lost more than 30 per cent of their turnover in December 2021 and January 2022, by covering 20 per cent of their social contributions.

     

