Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: It's gradually replacing Delta variant in many states, says ICMR official

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Dr Samiran Panda on Tuesday said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is gradually replacing the Delta variant in many states across the country. Speaking with news agency ANI, Dr Panda said, "We are seeing a change in India that Omicron is gradually replacing Delta in many of the states and the determining factor is spread of population and people's behaviour. That's why we have to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour."Responding to whether Delhi has crossed its peak for the wave according to its present trajectory of COVID cases, the head of ICMR's epidemiology said that it is too early to infer a downward trend. "We should wait for the next three-four weeks," he said."Delhi, Maharashtra or any state's health team should ensure that the test performance is not going bad. Those who are symptomatic should be encouraged to get tested," he added."One should not quickly jump to an inference that the wave is over. You have to wait for three weeks before recognizing any trend," Dr Panda said. Talking about the recent change in testing guidelines by ICMR, Dr Panda said that its purpose is to manage the epidemic.

