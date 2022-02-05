Saturday, February 05, 2022
     
  Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 13,840 new COVID cases
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 13,840 new COVID cases

The cases of Omicron variant in the state of Maharashtra currently stand at 3,334.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2022 6:42 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reported 13,840 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Friday.However, no case of the Omicron variant of the virus was reported during the last 24 hours. The cases of Omicron variant in the state currently stand at 3,334.With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in the state have gone up to 77,82,640. During the last 24 hours, 27,891 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 74,91,759.81 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 1,42,940. There are currently 1,44,011 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

 

 

  • Feb 05, 2022 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai reports 846 COVID cases, seven deaths

    Mumbai on Friday reported 846 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The tally of infections in the city rose to 10,50,194 and death toll to 16,654. On the second day in a row, the city reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 827 new cases and seven fatalities. The positivity rate (number of infections found per 100 tests), fell to 1.90 per cent from 2.29 per cent a day before. In the last 24 hours, 44,323 COVID-19 tests, nearly 8,000 more than the previous day, were carried out in the city, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,54,67,411. With 1,297 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recoveries jumped to 10,23,589. The city's rate of recovery is 97 per cent.

  • Feb 05, 2022 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID positivity rate in Bengaluru falls to 9.17 pc: Karnataka Health Minister

    The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Bengaluru has fallen to 9.17 per cent, the lowest since January 8, said the state health minister K Sudhakar on Friday. He also said that daily new cases in the city have fallen by 80 per cent from the peak of 30,540 cases on January 20 and active cases are currently at around fifty-one thousand."Positivity rate in Bengaluru falls to a single digit (9.17 per cent), lowest since January 8. Daily new cases have fallen by 80% from the peak of 30,540 on Jan 20. Active cases at 51k and falling sharply #Bengaluru #COVID19@BSBommai @mansukhmandviya," said a tweet from the minister.

  • Feb 05, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: US CDC recommends Moderna vaccine after FDA's full approval

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed recommendation from its vaccine advisers for use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 18 years and older. The recommendation came after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday granted full approval to the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported. "We now have another fully approved Covid-19 vaccine," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement. "If you have been waiting for approval before getting vaccinated, now is the time to join the nearly 212 million Americans who have already completed their primary series. CDC continues to recommend that people remain up to date on their Covid-19 vaccines, including getting a booster shot when eligible," she said. Earlier on Friday, the CDC's vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend the two-dose Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 18 years and older. The vaccine, named Spikevax, joins Pfizer-BioNTech's formulation as the two fully-approved Covid-19 vaccines in the United States. The full approval suggests Spikevax meets the FDA's rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality.

  • Feb 05, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Covid primary cause in 23.5% deaths reported in Delhi from Jan 13 to Feb 3: Data

    Of the 693 fatalities recorded in Delhi between January 13 and February 3, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in only 23.5 per cent of the cases, according to official data. In 530 cases, the COVID-19 finding was incidental while in nine cases, the virus was detected among trauma patients. An analysis of the data showed that of the 693 deaths recorded during the period, the virus was the primary cause in 163 cases. In 530 fatalities, the finding of the virus was incidental as the patients had comorbidities and were ailing for long, according to officials. "The deaths where COVID-19 is reported in the patients are treated as coronavirus deaths. It is an established principle. We have a panel of experts and the analysis was done to see whether there was a pattern to the pneumonia that was typical of Covid, but it was found that the fatalities were among those who were end-stage patients," an official had said earlier. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been stressing that a majority of the patients who succumbed to COVID-19 during the third wave of the pandemic had comorbidities.

     

  • Feb 05, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3% seen in fully vaccinated: Mansukh Mandaviya

    Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 per cent has been seen in individuals fully inoculated against Covid as per the data uploaded on India Covid-19 Tracker till January 2, the Parliament was told on Friday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has developed the India Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker, by merging mainly three national databases- CoWIN, National Covid-19 Testing database and Covid-19 India portal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha in a written reply. "The latest data analysed and uploaded till January 2, 2022 depicts vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 per cent in fully vaccinated individuals against Covid-19," he said, adding that the tracker is updated periodically and displays the effectiveness of partial and full vaccination against Covid-19. He said that the Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. Whole genome sequencing for Omicron variant is done for all RTPCR positive samples from international travellers arriving since November 28, 2021. Stressing that the Centre is supporting states in their endeavour to manage Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, Mandaviya said that given the emergence of mutated variants with variable impact on transmissibility, virulence and effectiveness of vaccines, the likelihood of resurgence of Covid-19 trajectory in the country is monitored by various expert committees under ICMR, DGHS and other departments.

  • Feb 05, 2022 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron variant behind Mizoram's Covid spike which bucks national trend: Experts

    Experts in Mizoram believe that spread of the Omicron variant is behind the rapidly rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the state even though this is yet to be confirmed by genome sequencing. State nodal officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and official spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, said that Omicron variant could be the reason for the high infection rate in Mizoram although genome sequencing to prove that Omicron variant has spread to this hilly border state is still awaited. “Our main suspect behind the rapid increase in COVID-19 case is Omicron, as most patients developed symptoms of the new variant,” he told PTI. The number of daily infections in the state rose from 33 cases on December 20, 2021, just before Christmas to 265 a day on New Year's day 2022, to 2,531 cases on February 1, this year. Mizoram's spike continues even as cases have started falling in most major cities and states including eastern India's biggest connectivity hub - Kolkata.

  • Feb 05, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: US death toll surpasses 9,00,000

    The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease surpassed 9,00,000, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).On Friday afternoon, the JHU tally showed 9,00,334 people in the United States have died due to COVID-19 and more than 76 million cases have been confirmed in the country since January 2020. Less than two months ago, in mid-December, the United States passed the 8,00,000 mark in Covid-related deaths as the more-transmissible Omicron variant spread through the country. 

     

  • Feb 05, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra reports 13,840 new COVID cases

    Maharashtra reported 13,840 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Friday. However, no case of the Omicron variant of the virus was reported during the last 24 hours. The cases of Omicron variant in the state currently stand at 3,334.With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in the state have gone up to 77,82,640. During the last 24 hours, 27,891 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 74,91,759.81 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 1,42,940. There are currently 1,44,011 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

  • Feb 05, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Covid: Chile sets new record with 37,468 daily cases

    Chile set a new record for daily Covid-19 infections, after registering 37,468 cases in a day and topping 37,000 for the first time, for a total of 2,296,712 infections, the Ministry of Health has said on Friday. It also announced that in the same period, 43 deaths associated with Covid-19 were reported, bringing the death toll to 39,867, Xinhua news agency reported. The 24-hour Covid-19 positivity rate was 23.92 per cent nationally, and 23.95 per cent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region. Meanwhile, Health Minister Enrique Paris explained on Friday that the virus "is producing an increase in cases worldwide, with 3 million cases recorded around the world yesterday." In recent weeks, Chile has registered new peaks in infections, with over 35,000 new cases in one day and more than 125,000 active cases, driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

