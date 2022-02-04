Friday, February 04, 2022
     
  34 States in the country are recording a decline in cases and positivity rate: Ministry of Health on COVID19 situation
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Odisha Government announces reopening of educational institutions from Feb 7

Odisha govt has also allowed the institutions to open their hostels with COVID protocols issued by govt. Mohapatra further stated in the ongoing academic session students will have option to choose between physical classes, online classes and hybrid mode of education.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2022 6:59 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Odisha Government announces reopening of educational institutions from Monday. 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: The Odisha Government has announced the re-opening of schools and colleges in the state from February 7."After reviewing the current COVID-19 situation and loss of learning faced by students, the State government has decided to re-open schools and colleges," said Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary on Thursday. The physical classes for students of standard 8 to 12 along with colleges, universities and other technical, professional education institutions will open from February 7," said Mahapatra."However, physical classes for the students from KG to class 7 will start from February 14," he added. The state government has also allowed the institutions to open their hostels with COVID protocols issued by the government. Mohapatra further stated in the ongoing academic session students will have option to choose between physical classes, online classes and hybrid mode of education. "The Board Examination of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted as per the guidelines of the respective Board and Council," he added. "Hospitalisation in this third wave due to Omicron variant is less in comparison to the second wave, the daily positivity rate has also come down and the situation is coming under control. We have vaccinated a large number of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years," said the Chief Secretary.

 

 

 

Live updates: Omicron variant UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 04, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Italy's Covid infections falling but remain high

    Italy has recorded 112,691 new infections on Thursday, a decrease of some 6,300 compared to the previous day and a reduction of more than 20,000 compared to two days earlier. After plateauing for weeks, weekly totals for Italy's Covid-19 infections dropped over the last seven-day period, Xinhua news agency reported, citing data from health monitoring entity GIMBE Foundation. The foundation, which bases its calculations on data supplied by Italy's Ministry of Health, reported that after several weeks of increases, the weekly totals of new infections had held steady at 1.2 million for three weeks in January, but the latest figures totalled over 900,000 for January 26-February 1, recording a decrease of 24.9 per cent. The total number of currently positive cases also fell, though by only 7.9 per cent, the foundation reported. In an encouraging sign, the number of new cases fell in nearly all regions, ranging from a decline of 7 per cent in the central Italian region of Molise to a 46.9-per cent fall in the neighbouring region of Apulia. The foundation also noted that the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units is decreasing: the total was 1,717 for the week ending January 17 and 1,549 for the week ending February 1.

  • Feb 04, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: Odisha Govt announces reopening of educational institutions from February 7

    The Odisha Government has announced the re-opening of schools and colleges in the state from February 7."After reviewing the current COVID-19 situation and loss of learning faced by students, the State government has decided to re-open schools and colleges," said Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary on Thursday. The physical classes for students of standard 8 to 12 along with colleges, universities and other technical, professional education institutions will open from February 7," said Mahapatra."However, physical classes for the students from KG to class 7 will start from February 14," he added. The state government has also allowed the institutions to open their Hostels with COVID protocols issued by the government.Mohapatra further stated in the ongoing academic session students will have option to choose between physical classes, online classes and hybrid mode of education. "The Board Examination of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted as per the guidelines of the respective Board and Council," he added. "Hospitalisation in this third wave due to Omicron variant is less in comparison to the second wave, the daily positivity rate has also come down and the situation is coming under control. We have vaccinated a large number of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years," said the Chief Secretary.

  • Feb 04, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron BA.2 sub-lineage insufficiently studied to measure difference from original, says EMA

    The subvariant of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus dubbed BA.2 requires further study to understand to what extent it is distinct from its original - the Omicron - regarding contagiousness and other factors, Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Thursday. According to the official, the Omicron keeps actively spreading across Europe and worldwide, with the BA.2 also present in many countries. "It is too early to say to what extent this variant differs from Omicron in terms of transmissibility and immune invasion, noting however that it remains a closely related strain to Omicron," Cavaleri said.BA.2, one of three substrains of the Omicron variant, was declared dominant in Denmark earlier this week. The subtype was first detected in the Philippines, according to GISAID, an international database that tracks changes in the virus.It is speculated that BA.2 will predominate in terms of cases in other countries where it has been detected, outpacing the previously leading BA.1 substrain.

