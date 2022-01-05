Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
  4. Omicron variant LIVE Updates: 59 more doctors test COVID positive at Patna hospital
The omicron variant accounted for 95 per cent of new coronavirus infections last week, according to US health officials' latest estimates. The CDC uses genomic surveillance data to make projections about which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are causing the maximum of new infections.

January 05, 2022 6:42 IST
Just when the country may have thought that they had put their worst behind them, fear of an imminent third wave now looms large with a surge in new infections of Covid, and cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible, might derail the recovery made in the last few months. Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat. Meanwhile, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection.

