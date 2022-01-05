Omicron variant LIVE Updates: 59 more doctors test COVID positive at Patna hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Coimbatore: Staffers arrange beds as part of preparations for the third wave of COVID-19

Just when the country may have thought that they had put their worst behind them, fear of an imminent third wave now looms large with a surge in new infections of Covid, and cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible, might derail the recovery made in the last few months. Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat. Meanwhile, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection.

