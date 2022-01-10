Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test COVID positive

A total of 3,623 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. Maharashtra reported 207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state's overall tally of such patients to 1,216, an official statement said. Of the 207 new cases of the Omicron variant, 155 have been reported by the BJ medical college and 52 by the National Institute of Virology. Of the total 1,216 cases so far, 454 have been discharged after the negative test report. Mumbai has a total of 606 Omicron cases as of now, while 223 were reported so far in Pune city, 68 in Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli 59, Nagpur 51, Thane city 48, and Pune rural 32. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with the states, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. PM said that a meeting with Chief Ministers to be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.