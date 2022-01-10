Monday, January 10, 2022
     
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test COVID positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with the states.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2022 8:07 IST
Omicron variant Updates: Over 300 Delhi Police personnel
Image Source : PTI

Omicron variant Updates: Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test COVID positive

A total of 3,623 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. Maharashtra reported 207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state's overall tally of such patients to 1,216, an official statement said. Of the 207 new cases of the Omicron variant, 155 have been reported by the BJ medical college and 52 by the National Institute of Virology. Of the total 1,216 cases so far, 454 have been discharged after the negative test report. Mumbai has a total of 606 Omicron cases as of now, while 223 were reported so far in Pune city, 68 in Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli 59, Nagpur 51, Thane city 48, and Pune rural 32. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with the states, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. PM said that a meeting with Chief Ministers to be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.

  • Jan 10, 2022 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test COVID positive

    As the surge in COVID cases grips the national capital, over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for the virus. A large number of police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters have been hit by the COVID. Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since May 1 last year, said the state health department on Sunday.

  • Jan 10, 2022 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    80-85% cases were Omicron, remaining delta variant of COVID-19: Tamil Nadu health minister

    Nearly 80-85 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu were people who had 'S' gene drop in their samples, indicating contraction of Omicron variant of coronavirus while the remaining 15-20 per cent was Delta variant, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday. Appealing people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the virus, the minister said it was satisfying to know that there were no fatalities among those who were detected with 'S' gene drop indicating they would have contracted the Omicron variant. Amid the full lockdown put in place on Sunday by the Tamil Nadu government following the spurt in new cases, Subramanian said nearly 90 per cent of those affected by Omicron have received both doses of vaccination and were asymptomatic. "Every one should receive double dose of vaccination against COVID-19. People should adhere to COVID-19 protocol like wearing a face mask among others," he told reporters.

  • Jan 10, 2022 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    No new Omicron case reported in Gujarat, tally stays at 236

     No Omicron case was reported in Gujarat on Sunday, keeping the tally of those infected with the new coronavirus variant unchanged at 236, while the day also saw 19 recoveries from it, an official said.

    The number of people who have recovered from the infection caused by the Omicron variant rose to 186, with the people discharged during the day comprising nine from Vadodara, six from Rajkot, three from Anand and one from Ahmedabad, he pointed out.

  • Jan 10, 2022 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra sees 207 new cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 1,216

    Maharashtra on Sunday reported 207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state's overall tally of such patients to 1,216. Sangli reported 57 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by 40 in Mumbai, 22 in Pune city, 21 in Nagpur, 15 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 12 in Thane city, 8 in Kolhapur, 6 in Amravati, and 5 in Osmanabad. Of the 207 new cases of the Omicron variant, 155 have been reported by the BJ medical college and 52 by the National Institute of Virology. Of the total 1,216 cases so far, 454 have been discharged after the negative test report. Mumbai has a total of 606 Omicron cases as of now, while 223 were reported so far in Pune city.

