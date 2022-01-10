Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test COVID positive

No Omicron case was reported in Gujarat on Sunday, keeping the tally of those infected with the new coronavirus variant unchanged at 236, while the day also saw 19 recoveries from it, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection caused by the Omicron variant rose to 186, with the people discharged during the day comprising nine from Vadodara, six from Rajkot, three from Anand and one from Ahmedabad, he pointed out.