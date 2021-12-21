Follow us on Image Source : PTI Centre to states: Omicron 3 times more transmissible than Delta, asks to take containment measures

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday wrote to states and union territories informing that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta variant. The Centre has asked states and UTs to take containment measures.

"Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making & strict & prompt containment action are required at the local & district level", the letter read.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released a list of Omicron cases across the country along with the respective states. The highest number of Omicron cases are found in the national capital and in Maharashtra, at 54 each.

However, the case tally in Maharashtra has now reached 65, with 11 new Omicron cases reported today. Out of these, 8 were reported in Mumbai alone.

The Centre also said that there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Although some of the mutations reported on spike gene may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, all travellers coming from countries deemed 'at-risk' will also mandatorily undergo COVID-19 testing on arrival through RT-PCR, followed by mandatory home quarantine for 7 days.

